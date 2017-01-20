EUROSHOP 2017 – Guided Innovation Tours in the Dimension Retail Technology offered.

For the first time, there will be guided tours for visitors especially in the dimension retail technology at EuroShop 2017 , The World´s No. 1 Retail Trade Fair, from 5 to 9 March 2017 in Düsseldorf.

Those already at EuroCIS very successful tours will be organised on three days (March 6, 7 and 8) twice a day, one tour in German language (from 11:30h to 13:00h) and one in English (from 14:30h to 16:00h).

The tours will be organised by the consulting company Planet Retail. Meeting point for the participants will be the Global Competence stand in the mall at the north entrance, stand number EN06.

After an introduction by Planet Retail about the latest industry trends, the groups will visit eight to ten exhibitors and get to know their products and solutions. The tours are mainly focused on the following subjects:

The Connected Consumer

– Mobile Technology

– Virtual Reality

– Conversational Commerce (Alexa etc.)

– Smart Home

The Connected Store

– Instore Digitisation

– Mobile Technology

3. The Connected Retailer

– Analytics

– Omnichannel

– Cloud

– Robotics

The target audience of the Guided Innovation Tour are retailers who want to inform themselves about the latest innovations at the trade fair. The tour is free of charge for the participants but the number of participants per tour is limited to a maximum of fifteen people.

Sign up here for the Guided Innovation Tour at EuroShop 2017: RT@planetretail.net.

Further enquiries about the tour will also be answered by eMail.

♦ About Planet Retail: Planet Retail is a number one trusted provider of global retail forecasting, trend analysis and market information. Planet Retail partners with over 30,000 retail professionals around the world to deliver essential data and actionable insights through an intuitive online platform and bespoke advisory service. www.planetretail.net

