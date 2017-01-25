ASICS boosts retail planning and visual merchandising with Visual Retailing.

Japanese sportswear brand ASICS has initiated a rollout of Dutch retail technology company Visual Retailing’s MockShop software to enhance its retail planning and visual merchandising across the European market.

As part of its ongoing strategy to continue growth in the European market, ASICS has invested in deploying Visual Retailing’s MockShop technology to assist its planning, buying, and visual merchandising departments in maximising the customer experience at their branded spaces and ASICS’ own stores.



Designed to provide brands and retailers with the ability to visualise product ranges and create 3D mockups of their stores, MockShop is now being used to plan and refresh ASICS’ product ranges – both for their own stores and branded spaces within multi-label retailers across Europe.

With MockShop, ASICS now have the ability to test and plan product ranges and optimise their composition by analysing key product data – such as product density, colour, sell-through and more – in a 3D store environment. This allows ASICS to gain a data-rich overview of how their products look in their own stores as well as their branded spaces.

The technology allows ASICS to optimise their wholesale sell-in and retail processes. As soon as optimal product placements are defined, visual merchandising guidelines and fixture planograms are sent to key partners and stores. These guidelines can be customised to stores of different grades, ensuring stores only receive visual merchandising directives that are relevant to each.

ASICS identified the need to invest in its retail buying and planning processes as it continues its objective to grow its position in the highly competitive sporting goods industry.

“We’re glad ASICS chose to use MockShop for their store planning and visual merchandising needs. We are humbled to add a sixth brand out of the top ten global sports brands to our growing customer base.” said Tom van Soest, CEO at Visual Retailing. Van Soest added: “With so many years working in the apparel, footwear and sporting goods industry, we have a deep understanding of the complex processes and individual challenges each brand faces. Now, ASICS’ planning, buying and retail teams can work together better than ever by visualising how their products and collections will look in store before the buy.”

Erwan Berthou, Senior Trade & Channel Marketing Manager EMEA, at ASICS said: “We’re looking forward to the future of working with Visual Retailing’s technology and are confident that it will drive the ASICS brand experience even further across our markets.”

About Visual Retailing

Based in Haarlem, The Netherlands, Visual Retailing was founded to help retailers optimise their range analysis, 3D space planning, visual merchandising, and store compliance feedback with a suite of powerful, highly visual software. The company counts adidas, ASDA, Landmark Group, Monoprix, Tommy Hilfiger, C&A, amongst their list of international clients. Their suite of retail software includes MockShop – a system for 3D space planning, range analysis and planogram creation, and ShopShape – a cloud based store communication platform designed for quick and easy retail compliance.

www.visualretailing.com

About ASICS

Founded in Kobe in 1949 by Kihachiro Onitsuka, the company designs, manufactures and markets performance footwear and apparel under the brand ASICS, ASICS Tiger, the lifestyle expression of the performance brand, and under the heritage brand Onitsuka Tiger. Today, ASICS has grown in the footwear and apparel business and is based in more than 50 countries and regions around the world.

www.asics.com

Photos © ASICS Europe BV