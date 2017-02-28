Absen to Make Debut Appearance at EuroShop with Dedicated Retail Range.

Absen Europe is set to exhibit for the first time in its history at the world’s number one retail trade fair EuroShop (5 – 9 March 2017, Dusseldorf, Germany) with its unmatched range of LED displays dedicated to the retail environment.



Following a record year in retail and the extremely positive feedback from the industry for its innovative multi-award winning N Series LED displays, Absen will showcase its flagship products on stand 3-H79 to the world retail industry’s end users, integrators and decision makers.

The retail sector will again be a major focus for Absen Europe in 2017. Uniquely positioned to serve the retail industry with products specifically designed for the market, unrivalled credentials in terms of performance, quality and service and extensive experience – it has more than 4000 LED displays installed in retail locations in more than 80 countries – making it the retail industry’s number one LED display manufacturer.

Major international brands continue to join the ranks of those placing their full trust in Absen’s innovative LED display technology for retail. Absen Europe also works hand in hand with retailed specialised systems integrator partners and can connect retailers with these partners on demand.

Winner of most innovative large format display award, best retail project of the year award and best of show award at last year’s Integrated Systems Europe, the Absen N Series has truly shaken up the retail industry with unrivalled features and reliability. A best-seller for the brand in 2016, the N Series is perfectly suited to the retail environment with features such as front access – for complete ease of installation and maintenance – ultra-slim panels, quiet operation, advanced monitoring and superior image quality.

Alongside the N Series, Absen will display its newly introduced premium HDV Series which also boasts front access for ease of installation and maintenance and a beautiful, slim-line design – saving valuable space in the context of the expensive retail environment. With three pixel pitches to choose from (1.2, 1.6 and 1.9), retailers looking for ultra HD images will find the perfect fit for their needs. In addition, the L3 Series products will also be showcased: suitable for both indoor and outdoor retail settings, the range offers true flexibility as the display can be managed remotely.

The N Series, HDV Series and L3 Series together make up the suite of Absen products which are specifically designed to address every retail scenario – taking into account the requirements of each stakeholder in the installation process, from architects and interiors designers at inception to the shop assistant who work in front of the screens all day. Visitors are invited to the state-of-the-art stand to touch, feel, learn and understand the products and the possibilities they offer – and meet with the Absen Europe team to enlist their help with designing their bespoke retail vision.

Eli Espla, the newly appointed Retail Industry Director at Absen Europe, comments on the company’s debut at the fair: “EuroShop represents a unique opportunity for Absen to reach out those in the retail industry who are looking for world-class, retail-specific LED solutions. We’re experts in helping retailers create innovative and eye-catching retail spaces which further elevate their brand and drive their business.”

“Taking place in Germany which is also the home of our European HQ, EuroShop is a major retail trade fair which brings together industry experts from all over the globe, and we are proud to be able to showcase our LED solutions and deepen our engagement with the retail community. LED has a fantastic future in retail – with some creativity and a well-executed integration, retailers can expect a great return on investment,” concludes Espla.

Visit the retail industry’s number one LED display manufacturer at stand 3-H79

www.absen-europe.com

