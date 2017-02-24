Dalziel & Pow brings Ur & Penn’s brand values to life with new concept in Gothenburg, Sweden

Ur & Penn, the established Swedish fashion watch and jewellery retailer, briefed the London- based creative agency to develop a new store environment and communications, and refresh the branding.

The store opened in Gothenburg offers an accessible, easy-to-shop experience, while enhancing Ur & Penn’s fashion credentials, in line with the brand’s values. Carefully considered in-store messaging shows shoppers how watches and accessories can complete their overall look.

The new concept features a fresh Scandinavian palette of white and light timbers, concrete, highlights of leather and a bold use of the new brand blue. By creating angled lines in the ceiling, wall and floor treatments the customer is drawn into the dynamic space with clear and open views from the mall.

Operational simplicity was an important part of the Ur & Penn brief. Dalziel & Pow created a modular cube-based system combining low-level storage, serviced glass display cabinets and open displays where customers can touch and engage with the product. The cube-based framework allows the brand to clearly showcase individual brands, creating a lively presentation and engaging experience for the customer.

Abed Al Saffar, CEO at Ur & Penn said, “Our new look very much reflects how we see our mission – to make people feel great, through both wearing our products and the experience of shopping for them. Based on initial responses from our customers, I think we have succeeded. We‘ve spent a great deal of time on the details and that’s probably what makes the big difference! Now we can’t wait to get this concept out to many more stores.”

The refreshed brand includes an evolved logomark and new sans serif logotype, balancing a modern and confident identity with heritage. A clean and playful brand palette was created, including an extended range of blues and handcrafted patterns, to bring flexibility, personality and energy to the in-store communications.



A responsive digital framework to the space allows for individual brand and price messages, or even a complete store takeover, and links the window communications through to the rest of the store. Dalziel & Pow saw an opportunity to bring the brand’s strong social media presence into the store, using content from Instagram and photo shoots to deliver expressive style inspiration to the customer and encourage them to connect with the brand.

Ur & Penn’s workshop service area is a visible part of the store for the first time; customers can watch and wait while a technician changes their strap or battery.

www.dalziel-pow.com

