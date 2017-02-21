EuroShop 2017 – Mecca for Retail Designers, Architects and Planners.

♦ Architecture & Design Forum: Practical Lectures by International Specialists.

♦ Presentation of the EuroShop Retail Design Awards 2017.

EuroShop 2017 is the world’s leading trade fair for retail investment needs. Boasting in excess of 126,000 square metres net exhibition space, 18 exhibition halls and to the tune of 2,400 exhibitors from 61 countries this edition will be bigger than ever before in its 50-year history.

Architecture and retail design play a particularly central role in many areas of EuroShop. Not only exhibitors at their stands but also the EuroShop Specials will provide plenty of inspiration and networking opportunities. At the Designer Village renowned architects and designers will present their latest retail projects as well as innovative and individual concepts allowing retailers to make their shop areas more attractive.

Special presentations such as the Lighting Designers’ Zone, for example, where independent lighting designers are presented or the Italian Lighting Lounge that is exclusively dedicated to extraordinary lighting solutions “Made in Italy”, serve as additional centres of attraction.

Furthermore, the EuroShop Architecture & Design Forum doubles as the central lecture area for all things store design, architecture, lighting, shop fitting and visual merchandising. On all five days of the trade fair it will offer practitioners’ talks (simultaneously interpreted into German/English) at Stand E 02 in Hall 10, Stand E 02. Attendance is free. All lecture themes and speakers can be found online.

Find just a few isolated examples here:

– “Light Years Ahead. Architecture and Marketing, as Connected as Ever”

– “Humanising Retail: Designing Purposeful Stores for People, Not Products”

– “Target-Group Focused Lighting of Shop & Retail Areas”

– “Retail Design Trends in North America, featuring Some Examples of Best Practice”

– “From Shop Keeping to Thrill Seeking: What Retailers can Learn from Music Festivals”

– “Retail Expansion: Implementation of Store Concepts on the International Market Made Easy (with Best Practices)”

Proving a highlight for all architects, planners and designers should be the presentation of the renowned EuroShop Retail Design Awards for the world’s best store concepts. The Awards will be presented on the evening of 5 March by the EHI Retail Institute jointly with Messe Düsseldorf (by invitation only). The award-winning projects will be presented at the Architecture & Design Forum at EuroShop 2017 on 6 March between 12.15 pm and 1.45 pm.

♦ EuroShop 2017 is open for trade visitors from Sunday, 5 March 2017, to Thursday, 9 March 2017, daily from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm. 1-day tickets cost EUR 70.- (EUR 50.- purchased online beforehand (e-Ticket)), 2-day tickets cost EUR 90.- (EUR 70.- purchased online beforehand) and season tickets are EUR 150.- (EUR 130.- purchased online beforehand). Admission tickets include a free return trip to EuroShop on public transport marked VRR (Verkehrsverbund-Rhein-Ruhr). Further information at www.euroshop.de.

