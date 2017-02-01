HEIDIA Shelf Master – Engaging, Persuasive, Digital POP Solution.

Heidia’s Shelf Master is a point-of-purchase (POP) digital signage solution for effectively engaging customers with your brand and influencing in-store purchase decisions.

Successfully tested and implemented by P&G in Israel, with results showing an increase in response and exposure [over 50%] to their new media and marketing messages.

Heidia will launch her flagship product- Heidia Shelf Master at the EuroShop Exhibition, the world’s leading retail trade fair that will be held between the 5th -9th in march at messe Düsseldorf, Germany.

Heidia is Israel’s largest retail media group, specializing in branding, advertising and marketing. With a track record spanning three decades, the group creates innovative media solutions that identify opportunities and engage in a dialog with customers, successfully promoting both Israeli and global brands in the dynamic and highly competitive marketplace.

Their extensive experience in the retail market and innovative approach has led to the development of Heidia Shelf Master, a digital POP solution, effectively engaging customers with the brand and highly influencing in-store purchase decisions.

By incorporating strategic elements with dynamic visibility and advanced technology, Shelf Master has substantially impacted customer engagement at the time of purchase.

This advanced, self-contained product blends elegantly and seamlessly with shelf display, and effectively raises the standard of advertising and brand signage by enhancing eye-level visibility.

EUROSHOP 2017 | hall 3/G93