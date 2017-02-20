POS LED Display – Discover a new shopping experience.

Brand Digital and NetScreen LED Technology have worked in a new Concept Solution for a most dynamic and flexible product display in supermarkets and other stores.

POS LED Display is the display innovation for brands to promote their products in a way never held before.

The power of LED together with the attractiveness of dynamic contents, resulted in a unique display that allows targeted communication, quick and easy rotation of contents displayed and consequently, a higher product notoriety.

Bacardi-Martini Portugal recognizes this differentiation:

“It is a differentiating equipment, as it allows brands to stand out in a tendentially static environment such as a typical store environment. Its versatility is a small detail that facilitates the adaptation of the top display to several brands of the same supplier as is the case of BMP. This is undoubtedly an innovative, attractive and impactful form of communication in the consumer purchasing decision process, allowing the brands a more qualitative sale of their products.

We provide various POS LED Display models: POS Standard, POS Hybrid and the POS Cooler.

Besides these innovations we also provide LED Mupis (European Design Certification by EUIPO – Instituto da Propriedade Industrial da União Europeia) for promotions out of the box, that brands can use wherever they need, for the period of time they need.

We are looking for partners around the world who feel this opportunity business as its own, and in addition who cumulate motion design competences. We are looking for entrepreneurs to grab this appealing solution and distribute it to their clients.

Brand Digital and NetScreen LED Technology constantly innovate & develop so that brands never stop communicating.

