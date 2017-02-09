EuroCIS Forum and Omnichannel Forum: Detailed Lecture Programme online!

IT Trends, Innovations and Hands-On Tips Galore.

Every three years when EuroShop, the World’s No. 1 Retail Trade Fair, is held in Düsseldorf, EuroCIS (organised as an annual stand-alone trade fair in the years in between) forms one of seven dimensions of EuroShop. This will also be the case again this year from 5 to 9 March.

575 exhibitors (occupying 18,500 m²) out of the altogether 2,400 exhibitors from 61 nations account for the Retail Technology Dimension of EuroShop with 126,000 m² net exhibition space. Here the global range of IT solutions specifically geared to retail will be represented almost completely.

The proven EuroCIS Forum as well as the Omnichannel Forum will also ensure considerable added value for visitors in charge of retail IT at EuroShop, too. In brief talks delivered between 6 and 9 March current practical examples will be presented as well as projects and trends revolving around retail technology. EuroShop trade visitors can attend the presentations at the two forums in Hall 6 free of charge and find out about the latest developments in concise pitches. Exhibitors and their retail partners will jointly introduce visitors to innovative approaches and outstanding solutions that have recently been implemented.

The themes covered at EuroCIS are as diversified as the subjects addressed at the forums. For instance, the EuroCIS Forum addresses the following issues:

Managing Digital Outlets Safely and Reliably

‘Me-commerce’ Versus E-commerce: How Retailers are Fighting Back with Experiential In-store Personalisation

IT that Employees Endorse!

The Future of Connected Products is Here – Are You Ready? Discover how the IoT will change the future of retail.

Digital Routing for Shopping Malls – Service and Market Research Tool for the POS

How to Get Smart Data from Big Data?

The Omnichannel Forum focuses on the new challenges resulting from changed shoppers’ behaviour. After all, distribution channels today no longer exist side by side from the shopper’s perspective but are discretionally combined during their purchasing decisions. This is why this Forum will discuss:

How to Shop for Food Online in 2020

Individually Addressing Anonymous Shoppers in Omni-Channel Retailing

Media Markt and Saturn – from Digital Followers to Multichannel-Pioneers

Staying Relevant in the Digital Age: Beyond “Omni-channel”

Get ready for anytime, anywhere shopping. Learn how to create seamless customer journeys to delight today’s shoppers

The NEW shopper journey: intelligent pricing in an omni-channel world

The EuroCIS Forum is located in Hall 6, Stand I 75, the Omnichannel Forum in Hall 6, Stand I 09. All subjects and speakers of both the EuroCIS Forum and the Omnichannel Forum can be accessed online at www.euroshop-tradefair.com/forums

EuroShop 2017 is open to trade visitors from Sunday, 5 March 2017 to Thursday, 9 March 2017, daily from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm. 1-day tickets cost EUR 70.- (EUR 50.- purchased online beforehand (e-Ticket)), 2-day tickets cost EUR 90.- (EUR 70.- purchased online beforehand) and season tickets are EUR 150.- (EUR 130.- purchased online beforehand). Admission tickets include a free return trip to EuroShop on public transport marked VRR (Verkehrsverbund-Rhein-Ruhr).

For further information go to www.euroshop-tradefair.com

