EQUINOX fitness center Vancouver.

The design of this luxury fitness facility was developed around the concept of a ‘sculpted canyon’ inspired by Vancouver’s architectural and natural landscapes.



A bold, grand entry lobby draws patrons in and establishes a strong visual connection between the club’s multiple floors. The grandeur of this central space is sharply contrasted by small, intimate coves throughout that become retreats for social interaction.



Across from the prominent, blackened steel stair-core are the member services offices; glass boxes which allow for easy accessibility while maintaining privacy. The fireplace feature wall anchors the ground floor, creating an informal lounge space between the retail and fitness programs.

Framed louvers at the storefront continue the importance of visual connectivity and grandeur, while allowing for additional light to penetrate the interior spaces. Rich neutral materials of stone and wood create subtle texture throughout – returning to the conceptual canyon – while working to programmatically define spaces and guide patrons to main walkways.

Project type

Fitness Center

Cafe, retail shop, membership offices, private and group fitness studios

Client

Equinox Holdings, Inc

Area

30,000 square feet

Project Team

Architect Montalba Architects, Inc.

Structural Engineer Glotman Simpson Consulting Engineers

MEP Engineer Integral Group

Lighting Designer One Lux Studio

Acoustical Engineer Criterion

Sound Design Eleven Audio

Photos courtesy Luis Valdizon

Montalba Architects

Founding Principal David Montalba, FAIA, SIA, started Montalba Architects in 2004 and is the driving force of leadership and design within the firm. Montalba Architects is a diverse architecture and design studio of more than 48 designers based in Santa Monica, CA, with a satellite office in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The award-winning practice is engaged in retail, residential, and other select commercial projects in the United States, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Believing that architecture and one’s environment can truly improve quality of life, Montalba’s approach is humanistic in nature, which often leads to solutions that are discrete, contextual, yet conceptual in their intent, effect, and appeal. Projects aim to create environments that are both socially responsive and aesthetically progressive.

www.montalbaarchitects.com