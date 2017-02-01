SOGO ST MORITZ MALL Jakarta.

Distinguished with a strong design language department store chain SOGO presents itself once again with high recognition value.



After Bali, Suabaya, Bandung and Samarinda, recently opened department store St. Mortiz in Jakarta is store number five by Berlin based Plajer & Franz Studio.



With innovative quality and a superb sense of style yet again the German multi-specialist confirms its position as leading international agency for intelligent brand architecture in Asia.

Initial idea of the store concept was to stage SOGOs Japanese roots on the Indonesian market. 11,000 sqm. of retail space, spread over three floors present itself today as a perfect platform to display the product groups beauty, fashion, underwear, accessories, home and kids.



Therefore brand architecture specialist Plajer & Franz Studio transformed the warehouse logo –it originates back to its beginnings as a kimono store– into a corporate pattern which can be recognised throughout the whole interior space.

This exceptional design element presents itself on the indoor facade, puts highlights onto the ceiling, serves as a pattern for wallpapers and tile arrangements, graces the focus walls, and gives its shape to refined furniture objects complementing the focus area. High quality surface materials like natural wood, stainless steel, and brushed brass emboss the noble character of SOGO while special fabrics and individual designed wallpaper add a soft touch.

A constellation of multiple over-sized lights illuminate the void areas. Along with the striking floor tiling in the catwalk-areas, here visual highlights are celebrated in the department store. Altogether the store-design is a consistent and coherent concept down to the very detail.

Not only does it set new international standards, but is a novum to the Indonesian retail landscape. Besides projects for department store chain SOGO Plajer & Franz Studio recently designed department store Galerie Lafayette in Jakarta.

Architects Plajer&Franz Studio gbr

Construction management PT. panen lestari internusa/mitra adiperkasa planning & design division

Project manager mrs Kim Heise

Area 10.708 sqm

Photos courtesy Plajer&Franz Studio gbr

Plajer&Franz Studio is an internationally active agency for intelligent brand architecture providing design concepts, interior design and architecture for retail environments, department stores, office and hospitality spaces. The services range from corporate identity and concept design to roll-out and graphic support. This multi-specialist approach ensures freshness of vision and a broad-minded attitude.

All project stages, from concept to design as well as roll-out supervision, are carried out inhouse by hand-picked team of 50 architects, interior and graphic designers.

Special project-based groups work on overall interior and building construction projects and on communication and graphic design. Next to international projects in the areas of retail, hospitality and office design for renowned clients such as BMW, BMW mini, GALERIES LAFAYETTE, KARL LAGERFELD, PUMA, LEVI’S, TIMBERLAND, EB GROUP.

Plajer & Franz Studio have also established themselves in the premium sector of luxury residential projects and hotels in both Europe and Asia. These include a five star hotel in Porto; 50.000 sqm premium serviced apartments on the Portuguese coast and other luxurious villas in Thailand and Germany.

by AN shopfitting magazine no.136 ©