T FONDACO DEI TEDESCHI luxury mall in Venice.

DFS Group, the leading Company in the travel retail sector opened in Venice T Fondaco dei Tedeschi.

In Venice, near the Rialto Bridge there is the Fontego dei Tedeschi one of Venice’s largest and most recognizable building.

Medieval origin, first constructed in the XII Century, it was used for many years as central post office. Closed for eight years and reopened in 2016 as T Fondaco dei Tedesch, a department store of 7,000 sqm. Expected 2 million of visitors a year with a worldwide customer growth. The flow of tourism: November 2015 attendance registered 454,000 people; 450 hirings at T Fondaco dei Tedeschi, selected multilingual staff for a high quality professional services.

The building

The restoration began in 2009 by the archistar Rem Koolhass with OMA Studio. The building has been transformed into a department store with the goal to reflect the history of Venice, with its suggestions, colors and materials. The new rooftop has been renovated in agreement with Venice municipality in order to permit free access to public spaces, as the large wooden terrace on the top floor with spectacular views over the city opened to events and exhibitions, housing now the installation “Under Water”by Fabrizio Plessi.

Exposed brickworks on the escalators, Venetian floors, Istrian stones, gold and red colors describe in a restoration the original sequences of the place, such as Venice, which is the crossway of people and culture.

Interior design and equipment

The interior design by Jamie Fobert, who planned also for luxury brands like Versace, Givenchy and Selfridges, is composed of display systems which meet the buying behavior of potential customers of T Fondaco dei Tedeschi: a combination of luxury places such as the shop in shop and sales points devoted to beauty products or pulse-sales, or merchandising like the duty free at the ground floor. The floors are suggested by tapestries well distinguished from the inner courtyard: original and amazing solution.



A large merchandising mix with luxury brands such as Bottega Veneta, Valentino, Fendi, Loewe, Etro and many other.

Impressive brands in the beauty products such as La Prairie, Sisley or La Mer, Clinique or Clarins, more than important fashion names of jewellery, watchmaker, accessories or food.

Interesting the integration with local brands in order to be connected to the “Venetian” shopping experience. Interesting the instore communication for brands, services and products involved to accept and address the international clients. Among the services we can find personal shopper, styling consultants, VIP Lounge, in addition to corners devoted to “tax free”, or free delivery of the products in hotel. Shortly, a true balance with International know and care with details, talents, splendour of the location as Venice, one of the most sweet touristic address worldwide.

Francesca Zorzetto

Photos courtesy Matteo De Fina | SWPhotography

by AN shopfitting magazine no.136 ©