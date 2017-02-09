Attracting Customers in Retail.

Digital Signage for the future: the company xplace will showcase its comprehensive digital solutions for the digital transformation of the POS at EuroShop in Düsseldorf.

The full service provider and European market leader aims at making the point of sale exciting for shoppers. The successful transformation of the point of sale in the retail sector requires well-conceived comprehensive digital solutions. According to this motto, xplace will present its broad portfolio of comprehensive omnichannel-solutions at EuroShop in Düsseldorf from 5th to 9th March 2017.

“Clients often already have a precise task for us that may implement a digital product – for example more quality service, better product management or interconnected distribution channels on the surface, means Arne Jürgensen, CEO at xplace GmbH. “In such cases, we can offer the full spectrum of digital customer communication and omnichannel solutions from one single source. We provide our clients with a precise impact and a single point of contact”

At EuroShop 2017, xplace will showcase its last product developments for different retail sectors. Solutions for electronic retailers, for fashion retailers, for food retail trade and for the do-it-yourself sector will be presented with the aid of different use cases. In this regard, xplace will rely on the effective interplay of innovative technology, efficient software and brilliant images on screens and video walls.

One of the highlights of the xplace presence at the fair: Electronic Shelf Labels (ESL), which xplace will show in all retail sectors. “We would like to put our international expertise as a producer-independent and cross-sector integrator of ESL into the right light”, continues Jürgensen.

At EuroShop, xplace will also showcase the LED Video Wall with its impressive radiance as well as different multichannel-solutions, which show how a cross-distribution channel shopping experience on the surface can become reality.

In Düsseldorf, the name xplace is well-known. Since October 2016, xplace products are part of the Experience Store “exp 37” in the creative district Düsseldorf-Derendorf. The aim of the showroom is to show how products in the fashion retail sector can be set in scene with the aid of digital systems so that an emotional shopping experience can be created.

At EuroShop 2017, the xplace-team will welcome the fair visitors in Halle 03/G86.

xplace GmbH is the European market leader for digital multichannel and brand communication at the point of sale. Its solutions offer comprehensive information and inspiration for a cross-channel customer experience. xplace covers a unique spectrum of instruments for retail and brands. These include multichannel solutions, electronic shelf labels, PoS-terminals and service-software as well as Instore-TV.

www.xplace.de