BURT’S BEES new concept store.

Landini Associates were engaged to reinvent Burt’s Bee’s retail format with an approachable premium position ahead of the brand’s expansion in Asia, commencing in Hong Kong.

Burt’s Bees is a natural skincare brand founded by Burt Shavitz and Roxanne Quimby in Maine in the 1980’s. The early products, candles and lip salve, were created by Roxanne using the by-product -beeswax- of Burt’s honey making activities and using generations old recipes found in old farmers’ wives journals. Today the company sells 100% natural skin and lip care based not just on honey and beeswax but hundreds of other plant ingredients.

The new design is driven by celebrating the heritage of Burt’s world; a simple, frugal world that was at one with nature, whilst updating the brand to compete competently in the 21st century in the ever crowded platform of natural skincare.

The back wall is made up of a large image of Burt in nature with his bees, the space where he was most at ease. This also houses the Classic Collection: a collection of products from the original range that had stood the test of time and remain as popular today as they were in the 80s.

Natural materials capture the essence of Burt’s Bee’s: walls are made from 100% recycled shingles reminiscent of Burt’s shack in Maine; shelves are made from recycled timber and curava (recycled glass); the floor and ceiling are made from Bole flooring (a system of naturally cuved hardwood that follows a tree’s natural growth, thus creating less wastage).



Lighting is also an important design feature golden to recreate the magic of being inside a beehive. The inviting warmth of the lighting encourages customers to dwell longer instore, discovering Burt’s Bees’ range.

The dramatic honey wall is made of replicated honey jars, each housing a different natural ingredient used by Burt’s Bees today.

The shopfront is completely open and in store the atmosphere is warm, inviting and friendly to align with the brand personality, defined as passionate and cheerful. Shoppers are invited to test and discover at the beauty worktable placed at the heart of the store for personal consultation. In tandem with the interiors, Landini has redesigned the graphics and communication: signage, ticketing and information graphics often embossed with a playful, iconic bee.

The concept was launched in Hong Kong in late 2016, developed in 2 formats a shop and 2 store. This is a big step for Burt’s Bees into the highly competitive Asian skincare market. It will now role out throughout Asia, South America and Europe.

Landini Associates

Landini Associates is a multi-disciplinary design and brand consultancy consisting of strategic planners, architects and interior, graphic and product designers. The company, based in Sydney, is currently working in North America and Canada, the UAE, the UK, Asia and Australia. The design includes buildings, interiors, identities, graphic communications, way finding, packaging, websites. Significant works in Retail, Hospitality, Identity, Work and Public Space design.

www.landiniassociates.com

by AN shopfitting magazine no.137 ©