COOLEDGE transforms retail environments with luminous surfaces demonstrates fusion of light and materials at EuroShop 2017

Cooledge Lighting Inc. will showcase the power of luminous surfaces to transform retail spaces at EuroShop next week, demonstrating breakthrough opportunities to incorporate illumination into store design. Built upon the company’s proprietary technology, these luminous walls, ceilings and displays offer retailers entirely new ways to tailor and brand store interiors, drive customer engagement and make better use of space.



“Light fixtures have evolved in countless ways over many decades, but we are now moving past fixtures altogether — leveraging the flexibility of LEDs by integrating the technology directly into the built environment,” said William J. Sims, interim CEO of Cooledge. “By turning entire ceilings or walls into general illumination sources, we’re giving light much greater influence over the environment as a whole – whether to create a desired mood, mimic natural sunlight or complement ever-changing displays and décor with tunable color temperature. In retail settings, this will mean the difference between utilitarian lighting and immersive illumination that sets the overall tone.”





Cooledge SURFACES provide distinct advantages for retailers, including:

Creation of highly customizable environments by fusing light with materials in ceilings, walls and displays, including curved and complex architectural elements

More space for merchandise in the absence of traditional light fixtures

Low profile surfaces for display walls and large-scale printed graphics, maximizing store footprint

Tunable color temperature to properly accentuate changing merchandise

Emulation of natural ambient light with no glare or shadows

Cooledge SURFACES are built upon the company’s market-leading TILE and LINE products; ultra-thin LED sheets that conform to curved architecture and mount with very narrow setbacks – as little as 2″ (5 cm) from a diffusion material. These proprietary LED systems can be cut, shaped and paired with diverse materials ranging from fabrics and acrylics to resins and translucent stone. Leveraging expertise that spans thousands of installations, Cooledge brings a unique understanding of how to illuminate these materials to achieve the desired lighting effect. This includes detailed knowledge of material diffusion, light transmission and color rendering according to the surface and application.

The company’s retail offerings will be displayed at EuroShop in Dusseldorf, Germany March 5th through 9th as well as Globalshop in Las Vegas, March 28th through 30th.

About Cooledge Lighting

Cooledge is the global leader in luminous surface offerings. The company offers a portfolio of proprietary lighting technologies that can be seamlessly integrated into all forms and scale of the built environment enabling large architectural surfaces instead of light points for illumination. Deployed in retail, office, hospitality, and themed venues for both new and retrofit building applications, Cooledge is supported by a network of sales agencies and partners throughout North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

www.cooledgelighting.com

