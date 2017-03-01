EllaFashion to display benefits of dynamic pricing at EuroShop.

Fashion and retail is often about getting the small details right. This is no more so than when it comes to price. EllaFashion will be displaying its ground-breaking digital label technology for retailers of all sizes at EuroShop – the world’s number one retail trade fair from the 5 – 9th March in Messe, Düsseldorf.

EllaFashion’s German partner xplace will be exhibiting at Stand G86, in Hall 3. Here, EllaFashion’s experts will be available to highlight how the market-leading technology can benefit retailers and customers alike. EllaFashion – an electronic pricing solution – delivers true omnichannel pricing to the industry.

EllaFashion’s price labels are lightweight and can be attached to almost any retail goods. They combine the best of both electronic and paper labels through e-paper technology – delivering the product’s distinctive paper-like look. This solution is an indispensable option for environments across the full retail mix – from exclusive boutiques to huge shopping outlets – due to its striking appearance and multi-functional features.

With 120,000m² net exhibition space and 2,500 exhibitors from around 60 countries, EuroShop is both the trendsetter and an indispensable information and communication platform for all decision-makers in retail. However, impressive though these numbers are, the most important figures for retailers inevitably concern maximising sales, profit and margins.

Beyond the lightweight, small and energy-efficient properties, the built-in anti-theft feature and the ease and economy of implementing the solution; EllaFashion’s dynamic pricing solution is taking the existing benefits of the label to new levels.

Dynamic pricing enables retailers to take advantage of seasonal sales and peak and end-of-season pricing. With maintenance and price updates being performed remotely, the labels can save retailers countless work hours and provide better customer service. EllaFashion’s electronic price tags deliver immediate, dynamic pricing in-stores as well as real-time inventory management which will not only help fashion retailers to build smarter stores but crucially enable them to boost their bottom line.

However the price is only one element of the purchase. Tips, word of mouth recommendations, sharing style and fit, and offering value advice on clothing items are the lifeblood of the fashion industry and social media. EllaFashion has developed a review function that synchronises the online and in-store retail experience. With this feature, customers can access all the key information to drive a purchase, while retailers can adjust their pricing according to this real-time access to public opinion. This immediate insight is also likely to prove invaluable for pricing, stock considerations and ordering.

About EllaFashion

MariElla Labels Oy’s EllaFashion is an electronic pricing solution developed in close cooperation with fashion retailers, for fashion retailers. With the benefit of our digital pricetags, EllaFashion’s customers can achieve maximised sales, profits and margins by automatically updating prices, enacting dynamic pricing, creating a truly omnichannel environment, taking real-time inventory, and improving their anti-theft security systems.

