GNOMO’S new lifestyle shop Valencia.

Masquespacio presents its last interior design project for lifestyle shop Gnomo, situated in the well acclaimed Valencia quarter Ruzafa.



The project has its departure from the store specialized in objects and decoration that decided to open in 2010 in Valencia as an ode to design and a particular lifestyle that seeks for originality and beautiful things as told by the owners.

To celebrate their sixth birthday they decided to move to a new street in the popular quarter Ruzafa and count on Masquespacio for the design of their new home. About the interior project in first case Masquespacio decided to maintain the eighties aspect from the space, adding a contemporary touch to it.



A granite floor with a smooth color was added, together with white walls and a touch of blue and green to create a cheerful and amusing feeling to the lifestyle shop. A blue mezzanine, geometric exhibitors wire mesh alternating with lemon yellow tables and a spectacular sequence of chandeliers that draws an imaginary gallery of suspended arches.

Ana Hernández, creative director of Masquespacio, says: “Taking in count that Gnomo sells different kind of objects from a wide set of brands, it was important to create a funny and happy feeling, but without creating a visual disorder.” Talking about the product exhibition, a serie of tables and display elements, easy to move, were custom-made. That way the intention was to offer Gnomo’s store the possibility to change the product exhibition at any time depending on the actual type of products on sale.



As for every project, all the elements were designed exclusively for Gnomo, with exception of the counter desk.

Álvaro Zarzuela and Esther Martín, founders of Gnomo, says: “In this space continuously reinvented, above selling design objects, stories are gifted. More than a store, for us, Gnomo is a space to share experiences. All the objects we sell, have their own history. Sometimes it’s the history of their brand, sometimes it’s the history we are living, and most of the time it is a history told by our clients.”

Masquespacio is an award winning creative consultancy created in 2010 by Ana Milena Hernández Palacios and Christophe Penasse. Combining the two disciplines of their founders, interior design and marketing, the Spanish design agency creates branding and interior projects through a unique approach that results in fresh and innovative concepts rewarded with a continued international recognition by media specialized in design, fashion and lifestyle trends. They have worked on projects in several countries like Norway, USA, Germany and Spain. Actually they are working on different projects as Art Directors and Branding Consultants, above several interior design projects in Spain, Portugal and Germany.

by AN shopfitting magazine no.137 ©

Photos courtesy Luis Beltran

