Distinctive Wood for Success in Retail.

For the First Time, Hardwood Specialist Danzer Exhibits At EuroShop.

At this year’s retail trade fair, EuroShop in Düsseldorf, hardwood specialist Danzer is presenting its capabilities to retail chains, planners and shop fitters. The center of the presentation is formed by innovative wood products like Danzer Freeform (veneer with metal inlays) along with the global services that Danzer offers.

With its first time presence at EuroShop, Danzer is not going to exhibit at this year’s Interzum in Cologne.

Hardwood specialist Danzer is going to present its broad portfolio of genuine wood materials at retail trade fair EuroShop, which takes place in Düsseldorf, March 6-9, 2017. Danzer focuses its exhibition on four areas of competence: (1) Innovative wooden materials, including wood-metal composites, wood with light and 3D-Veneer. (2) The ability to design custom specific wood surfaces. (3) Danzer’s worldwide reach and global service. (4) Danzer’s ability to realize challenging projects with wood in particular ones involving 3-dimensional organic shapes.



Eckart Schmitt, CEO of Danzer Specialty Division, explains the potential benefits for retail customers: “Wood has a great role to play in today’s shop design. With the competition from online shopping, retailers are more than ever forced to create enthralling experiences for shoppers. Retailers that sell genuine high-quality products cannot afford to mislead customers with fake materials.” He adds: “Wood has the authenticity everyone is looking for and the versatility to fit any brand’s style and budget. Danzer’s innovative wood products along with the global service allow retailers to create a unique consistent and recognizable brand experience.”

www.danzer.com

