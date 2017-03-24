MATTEC INTERIORS, your dreams our passion.

Mattec Interiors manufactures furniture for prestigious luxury brands in the world. This mean being in contact with beauty every day and aiming for:design, innovation, excellence.

For Vivienne Westwood, Mattec developed the furniture of both Paris and New York new flagship stores, studying them deeply together with the client and the designer so to reach the requested feeling of industrial raw simplicity.



Here you can find Sustainable and natural materials – plywood, iron, resin, carpet and plasterboard – mixed to the iconic elements of Westwood world to create a friendly space where to accommodate the collection.

Architectural and furniture details carefully studied to guarantee a perfect and harmonious match.

A project of which Mattec Interiors is very proud: the expected result when you work with energy and highly skilled people, aiming at the excellence in all projects. YOUR DREAMS, OUR PASSION.

by AN shopfitting magazine no.137 ©

Foto credits Design Simona Franci – Fortebis Group

Photos by Vivienne Westwood