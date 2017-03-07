In Saint Petersburg the first AMBER&ART flagship.

In Piuarch’s project a selling point conceived as an art gallery to exhibit jewellery collections and amber objects.

Launch the first flagship store of the Amber&Art brand of jewellery and objects.



The boutique –developed by Piuarch Architectural practice– is located in the city center, inside the famous Antonov’s Merchant House built in 1824 by architect Domenico Adamini. Overlooking the riverside in Moika Embankment, 1, a few steps from the Church of the Saviour on Blood, Amber&Art is set to be landmark for the jewellery and the artistic objects of the worked amber.



Piuarch defined a fluid space in which you lose the line between the art gallery and the jewellery. Main character of the scene is the Amber jewel, both as an object and as an aesthetic atmosphere. The different rooms present objects and amber jewels in various typologies and working techniques, giving back the sum of stories gone, through the simple production or to the precious ones.

In the central hall are gathered all the items found in each single rooms with a thematic explanation: the wide semi-circular room is characterized by a coffered wooden countertop with a diamond design that is reflected in the geometry of the London Grey and the Black Stripped Olympic marble floor.

Brass islands -with different heights- as use as free standing stands while on the walls -finished with raw concrete- the products are arranged hanging on little hooks that emerge from moiré silk panels. The hallway that leads to was conceived as a real exhibition art gallery characterize by cross vaults recovered by the original building; the glass cases exhibit amber objects laid down on Black Stripped Olympic marble pedestals. Two rooms with barrel vaults overlook the hallway characterized by a more contemporary style. The flooring, in natural oak staves, communicates contrasting with the vaults and walls treated in hand stuccoed concrete.

The jewels are exhibited on blue metal panels, and reflects on a mirroring system with tilted cuts that gives back a sense of involvement and wonder to the visitor. In the VIP room the atmosphere is more gathered, characterized by black and royal blue velvet walls. Hand made chandeliers; checkboard cut marble floor and a hidden bar completes the visit experience in a room that directly overlook to the Church of the Blood Saviour.

The linguistic coherence among the different rooms was obtained thanks to the choice of a limited number of noble materials like brass, silk and velvet textiles and two types of marble: London Grey and Black Stripped Olympic.

The lighting system uses luminaries that act both directly and indirectly, summing with the natural light to favour the best visit experience both during the day and during the night.orire la migliore esperienza di visita sia di giorno che alla sera.

PIUARCH

Piuarch is the famous architectural Milanese practice, known in the fashion world for its jobs for brands such as Dolce&Gabbana, Givenchy and Gucci. Founded in 1996 by Francesco Fresa, Germán Fuenmayor, Gino Garbellini e Monica Tricario, the studio is located in Brera, in Milan’s center. Here Piuarch develops and realizes public buildings, offices, residences, commercial spaces, boutiques, until the design of urban projects.

During the years Piuarch was awarded the 1st prize in different contests: the “Ansaldo città delle Culture contest” (1999) with David Chipperfield, the New Theatre and Congress Center of Riva del Garda (2007), the White Wave onto Piazza Gae Aulenti in Milan’s area of Porta Nuova (2006) and the extension of the Milan’s College (2007). In February 2014, Piuarch was honoured with the Architetto Italiano Prize from the National Order of Architects.

