Montreal’s LE MANOIR Nail Art Salon.

Canadian creative agency Tuxedo has created a new store layout and update the interior design of Montreal’s leading destination for Nail Art, Le Manoir.

It’s been five years since Le Manoir, an avant-garde boutique offering beauty services, nail expertise and exclusive fashion, first opened its doors to customers.



In an effort to maintain a youthful brand image and expand the retail aspect of the business, Le Manoir commissioned creative agency Tuxedo to create a new store layout and update the interior design of the salon, located at the intersection of rue Ste Catherine and St. Laurent Boulevard.

The main challenge of this project was to create an environment that would be flexible in functionality, and allow for versatility and customisation in terms of aesthetics. With a holistic approach, Tuxedo proposed a multiscale solution through work that incorporates everything from a considered new layout and spatial organization to a refined design, using millwork with sophisticated finishes.



In order to support Le Manoir’s multipurpose offering, the concept behind the floor plan was an open space layout with the welcome desk being in the centre of the space. This elegant, multifunctional core piece serves as a service area, a waiting area, and a retail space combined.

The use of natural stone as a key texture elevates the brand image and establishes a sense of professionalism through a luxurious and polished feel. Ultimately, the material palette and the construction details generate an overall look that is classically timeless, yet feels unique in its richness.



Since its official reopening, Le Manoir has seen great success and its photogenic environment has become a natural backdrop for social media users.

Design Tuxedo

VP Environmental Design Laurent Guez

Lead Designer Sarah Tu

Photos courtesy Maxime Brouillet

TUXEDO

Tuxedo is a creative agency that tells inspirational, aspirational and impactful brand stories that better engage with the consumer. The stories bridge physical and digital environments through a full-service offering that includes advertising, branding, digital creation, photo and video production, architecture and environmental design. Based in Montreal, Tuxedo does business in Canada, the U.S. and Europe.

by AN shopfitting magazine no.138 ©