New TUBE light brings a retro aesthetic with pop spots and dots.

Spots or dots?

Tube is a versatile standing or hanging lamp made from a black anodised aluminium cylinder which is pierced with a series of machined holes that output a strong but gradated light for the workspace and home. Shadow play and retro aesthetic brings a unique pop graphic sensibility to our collection.

Tube’s black anodised finish is weather proof. Its outer-shell, base-plate and end-caps are made of aluminium, with a polycarbonate diffuser. Holes are created using CMC machine process.



TUBE on show

Curated by tyre giant Pirelli and Italian motorcycle manufacturer Moto Guzzi – showcasing for the first time a Tom Dixon x Moto Guzzi bike, aptly named Tomoto, and limited-edition tyres designed by Tom. To catch the oily drips we’ve laid smokey carpets by ege.

TUBE family



The pendant can be hung horizontally, vertically and in multiples. The floor light is suitable for outdoor use and wet areas. Both emanate functional light output.

