The Alchemy of Nature by ANTOLINI.

In the bar area designed by Alessandro La Spada and made in Quartzite Cielo and Bianco Lasa/Covelano “Vena Oro”, gold and grey come together in harmony, filled with iridescent reflections.



The bar area, designed by Alessandro La Spada finds an essential unity thanks to a refined minimalism in which each element has its own, sober elegance.

The central counter has two curved sides that give an original gracefulness to its monolithic structure. Suspended on a brass blade, the volume bar lights emphasizing lines of Quartzite Cielo by Antolini.

The golden veins of this stone evoke the brass elements within the space, creating a diaphanous texture that dialogues with the profiles of the bars and with the chandelier. The background in Bianco Lasa/Covelano “Vena Oro” gives a smooth satin effect to the overall structure.

Quartzite Cielo

Before the boundless expanses of grains of white sand, the sea is choppy due to the arrival of a sudden storm while, slowly, the sky turns bluish grey streaked with silver brushstrokes of grey and the golden glow of the lightnings: these are the images evoked by Quartzite Cielo, a crystalline and extremely evocative material offered by Antolini.

The meeting between the restlessness of continuous change in the air and the vital innate energy in the land appears to have given this extraordinary Quartzite the colours of infinity. There is a sense of the absolute, of unblemished purity across every surface created with this natural stone, which stands out for its grey/blue colours dotted with white and gold and can give rooms a sense of strength, calm and safety.

Bianco Lasa/Covelano “Vena Oro”

This is the real essence of marble: uniform, compact, with crystalline fine grain. The marble Bianco Lasa/Covelano, from the Alps of Val Venosta, is one of the most valuable in the world. Experts appreciate its uniform appearance and the characteristic translucent white background colour with light shading. It takes on a warm and even more precious tone in the Vena Oro type.

by AN shopfitting magazine no.139 ©