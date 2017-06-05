Creative Process by atelier oï for RIMOWA.

Since construction solutions, materials and images are not only collected in atelier oï’s archives but also permanently transformed. According to a context or a client, it makes sense to invest in development work. A simple experiment may lead to many shapes and forms. Seemingly purposeless improvisation can become a design method much quicker than the systematic analysis of tasks and problems.



For the latest Rimowa concept store designed by atelier oï, the material experimentation can be seen with aluminium folding and boring, based on and inspired by the metal know-how of the first airplanes and of the classical Rimowa suitcases.

This led to the opening of Rimowa‘s first flagship store in the heart of Paris in February 2017. The five-level, 600 sqm store showcases the entire range of Rimowa high-end luggage and offers a full range of services.



Atelier oï was founded in 1991 in La Neuveville, Switzerland, by Aurel Aebi, Armand Louis and Patrick Reymond. atelier oï has been striving to dissolve barriers between genres and foster cross-disciplinary creativity. Over the course of their achievements, architecture, design and set design have intertwined on an international scale. Born of an intuitive and emotional affinity with the act of shaping different materials, their projects have been recognised the world over. Between experimentation, cultural exchanges and events devoted to their creations, they design for Artemide, B&B Italia, Bulgari, Danese, Foscarini, Moroso, Pringle of Scotland, Röthlisberger, USM, Victorinox, Louis Vuitton, Rimowa and many others.

by AN shopfitting magazine no.138 ©