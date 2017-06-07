AXEL ARIGATO, London.

Swedish footwear brand Axel Arigato has opened its first flagship store worldwide in Soho, London.

The 1,688 sq ft store, on Broadwick Street, has a double-fronted aspect with large glass display windows. Designed by Swedish architect Christian Hallerod, inside the look is virtually all white and minimalism is to the fore.



Successfully building a fan base online plus a two-year property search, Swedish brand Axel Arigato finally has a London flagship. The main purpose wasn’t to create a store where to buy shoes, but rather a place where to feel inspired by the brand, not only by the product.

Located on 19-23 Broadwick Street in SoHo, London, the new flagship store of this contemporary fashion brand, is part of their new global expansion. Axel Arigato is always hip, aiming to individualize each piece by releasing one new style every week on their website. In fact, they entered the market only selling online, and marketing through social media.

With the opening of their London flagship store, they offer a new retail platform to express the brand’s identity. So this store seems a gallery for the feeling of the room, rather than conventional retail. In this, there are some visual strong, sculptural pieces with a lot of tactility, as big plinths where the products are displayed.



The minimalist lighting system made of bright color palette, mirrored and tinted glass, fluorescent light tubes with heavy and rough terrazzo blocks standing on minimal dark metal bases. Axel Arigato is a young brand with a lot of creative energy and fearless in a way. They wanted also a place where people could hang out, where they could have different events, performances, etc. In the space there’s also a backdrop with a deep stair where you can sit and hang out.

The aesthetic is intentionally sleek and understated –which as it happens, is a hallmark of Halleröd’s many concoctions– to allow its diverse range of designs to pop. Rows of large black-framed windows define the façade, allowing generous peeks of an understated palette that includes concrete, metal and mirrors. The retail space is sparsely furnished, featuring only a few chunky white-coloured tables, all carved from a boulder of terrazzo stone and each with different architectural characteristics.

Christian Halleröd design was founded in Stockholm, Sweden in 1998. CHd works with a wide range of projects of varying scales, including product and furniture design, store concept and interior design. Its design strategy is rooted in a sensitivity to material choices, with extensive experience in the production and manufacturing process and always involve the clients from the design conception stage to product execution. The result is a quality product with a personal touch and natural expression.

