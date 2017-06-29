NANAN Modern patisserie for a dreamer with a sweet tooth.

BUCK.STUDIO in Poland based, specializing in hospitality and retail interior design, branding and brand experience in architectural environments, developed this project in Wroclaw.



Nanan means sweetmeats in French and sweets play the leading role in this signature design of a modern patisserie. The deliberately minimalist interior provides a subtle setting for the protagonists: ﬁnely decorated sophisticated cakes and éclairs made with meticulous care.



The speciality of this patisserie, the éclair, has inspired the interior design and the visual identity of Nanan. The cake’s oval shape is echoed in the central island counter with display that operates almost like a glass cabinet in a jeweller’s shop. Its positioning provides room for the ﬂow of customers who can choose and admire trays of tempting bijou sweets and small works of the art of confectionary.

Eclairs have also inspired the bespoke design of lamps and other details of the interior such as mirrors, door handles, coat hangers and veneer perforation. An éclair motif has naturally lent itself to the patisserie’s visual identiﬁcation.

The whole place is given a context of soft, velvet, pink walls with arched doorways. Combined with delicate shining brass details it builds a rather surreal ambience of a dream world.

NANAN Patisserie Wroclaw

Design and identity brand Buck.Studio

Area 96 sqm

Capacity 14 seats

Key materials velvet / brass / marble / oak parquet

Photos courtesy PION Basia Kuligowska, Przemysław Nieciecki

by AN shopfitting magazine no.139 ©