LA PERLA boutique, Milan.

The historic La Perla boutique on Milan’s most fashionable street is moving to a new location at 14 Montenapoleone and is set to double its size, expanding to over 240 sqm across two floors.

A geometric arrangement steals the scene at the entrance, decorated with golden metal trims and the La Perla logo against a light blue background. These two architectural features can be seen throughout the flagship store, which was designed by the Baciocchi Associati Studio , as all La Perla boutiques have been since the brand was acquired in 2013 by Pacific Global Management, the holding company owned by the family of Silvio Scaglia.



The main space is illuminated by pure white marble floors, which contrast sharply with the sapphire blue carpets adorned with metallic herringbone trims, detailing that can also be seen on the dark blue aluminum ceiling. The walls are covered in powder blue panels and golden mesh accents inspired by the weave of tulle, a symbolic fabric representing La Perla style. The juxtaposition of blue and white repeats on the stunning white marble staircase and on the soft, sinuous velvet-covered seats. The refined feel of this space is emphasized by the central pillar and private suite decorated with diamond-shaped mirrors.

The upper floor is divided into four rooms decorated with display niches and gilded mirrors. These spaces range in color, from shades of lilac and amethyst to bold purple in the VIP suite, a sophisticated and cozy lounge for the brand’s most important clients.



The relocation of the historic boutique on Via Montenapoleone falls within a global expansion project involving select La Perla flagship stores, such as the Rome boutique on Via Bocca di Leone which has also doubled in size in order to accomodate the new ready-to-wear collection, reflecting the company’s new and expanded offering developed by Creative Director, Julia Haart.

by AN shopfitting magazine no.139 ©