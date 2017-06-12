FRANKIE MORELLO Milan

The brand owned by FMM Group has opened its first flagship store in Italy, Corso Venezia, 2.



The boutique on two floors of the building covers a total surface of 600 sqm, while the third level hosts the representative office and the showroom operating since several months.



The concept, curated by architect Maurizio Martiniello, spreads from a perfect square form, broken down and deconstructed, which multiplies thanks to its mirrored surface, diamond sharp and extruded. White and black are predominant colors that is the scenery for the Collections.



Shiny surfaces such as glass fabric cover the walls. A marble Nero Marquinia stripe is the stone characterizing the polished surface with unique white intense veins, creates the illusion of a walkway, reinforced by the continuous projections of the fashion shows of the brand made by a particular LED technology.



“The growth in the retail will continue with the second Italian step in Rome, with a flagshipstore which will be opened in a few months -declares Angela Ammaturo, FMM CEO- but abroad, where our business covers about the 70%, we will land in the near future on Ukraine, Kiev, and expand thence from April in China, where we will expect 128 new single brand stores, in next seven years in accordance to the joint venture with Oasis Fashion Group.”

www.frankiemorello.it



by AN shopfitting magazine no.138 ©