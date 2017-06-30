Back To Homepage
HYUNDAI CITY OUTLETS Dongdaemun Seoul, South Korea.

GARDE took on the challenge of designing a whole department store in the very center of Seoul, creating Korea’s first ever lifestyle mall in the center of a city with a total area of 40,000 sqm divided between 11 floors.
Hyundai City Outlets Dongdaemun is based on the model of a warehouse. Low-cost, without excess but balanced and stylish at the same time. Using the latest technology and operating with smart devices, Hyundai City Outlets is made to be an hybrid place between technology and simplicity.

Hyundai City Outlets Dongdaemun is not only a shopping mall. Through its design (different design at each floor, use of the latest IT technology, design centered around the escalator to amaze the customers as soon as they reach the upper floor,…) this Hyundai City Outlets is aiming to awake the playful spirit of its customers giving them the same feelings as the ones they hold when attending a festival. It becomes a feast for the senses and the eyes  until the 9th floor.
In most outlets every floor is based on the same design but at Hyundai each floor holds a different design. This allows customers at one glance to know which floor they are on. Hyundai City Outlets Dongdaemun is the country’s first-ever premium outlet store built in the very center of a city. It has an advantage in both location and brand, being within the center of the city and selling both brand and middle-range products. Through this store HYUNDAI gives customers the chance to have hands-on experiences with products and awaken their senses through the design.

Design by GARDE CO., LTD.
Type of business City Outlet – Life Style Mall

