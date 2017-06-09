NEC Display Solutions to showcase retail signage applications at EuroShop 2017.

Innovative visual solutions for attracting and engaging with retail customers on show in Düsseldorf.

NEC Display Solutions Europe exhibited its line of high performance digital display applications for retail signage at EuroShop trade fair.

In an increasingly competitive retail marketplace, attracting customer attention with intelligent content delivery solutions is essential for success. Displaying the very latest offers and information at the point of sale has become essential for improving customer satisfaction, acquiring new target groups and increasing revenues. Retail signage solutions from NEC Display Solutions help retailers address these needs. Its solutions encompass in-store installations for shopping centres and retail establishments, as well as solutions for external applications, such as sports and concert venues or malls.

Visitors to the NEC’s stand had the opportunity to experience many retail signage innovations, including:

Context-aware Retail Signage designed for increased in-store customer interaction

The captivating Magic Mirror Display for attracting and engaging with audiences

Interactive InGlass™ touch table for engaging with customers

High brightness displays ensuring visual excellence in bright environments

New Digital Signage displays featuring coloured bezels, to suit design and décor requirements

Interactive Display consultancy screen surfaces

Open Modular intelligence (OMi) solutions that allow smart and seamless integration of computing, output and processing hardware directly into a display.





Andreas Brückner, Business Development Manager Retail Signage & Food and Beverage at NEC Display Solutions Europe commented: “EuroShop is an important platform for us to showcase how innovative visual solutions can transform the retail experience for customers and in turn support sales revenues for retailers. Visitors could find out how to gain a competitive advantage with an effective digital content delivery strategy backed by trusted, tailor-made technology solutions.”

