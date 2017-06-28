Polyrey’s Monochrom Vibration collection.

Polyrey is proud to launch its highly-anticipated new Monochrom Vibration Collection.

Inspired by nature and the power of the elements, Monochrom Vibration reinvents the nuances of black and white with contrasting décors and enhanced textures, creating laminate that delivers graphic effects and pure lines.



This makes Monochrom Vibration ideal for prestigious projects, designer spaces, furniture and reception areas.

From Cosmic designs to marble to subtle woodgrains and bolder decors such as skin effects, Monochrom Vibration is a reflection of Polyrey’s developmental investment of its black and white range to deliver a qualitative and sophisticated offer.

In line with the market need for a through-colour core laminate, Monochrom Vibration includes 24 new décor combinations based on black and white cores (cold white or warm white) to give a mono-block effect with no visible joints.

To give life to this exceptional range of décors, eight unique finishes are paired with them—anti-finger print effect, skin texture, gloss and shiny surfaces to reveal delicacy of lines, or Roche finish, which is reminiscent of natural stone. Visually stimulating, the décor/finish combination brings intensity and strength to this new collection.

Specifiers can choose a through-colour core in either HPL or Compact products to suit the type of work and application they are looking for. The Compact in particular can be used like wood and applied on horizontal surfaces for furniture, worktops, tables, shelving or reception desks in 10mm and 12.5mm, or vertical surfaces in 6mm and 8mm for wall surfacing, headboards, furniture facades or sideboards.

HPL Monochrom may be cold bended to create curved lines or bonded to all sorts of substrate. It is suitable for all sectors of activity, including food service, hospitality, service, public buildings, health and housing and is Sanitized® as standard, as Compact is.

Polyrey’s Head of Marketing, Patricia Rahme, says: “Monochrom Vibration is an evolution of our Monochrom collection that offers dramatic décors and finishes suitable for high-end projects. With this new collection, we are taking the customer through a sensory journey, inspired by nature to support unique projects.“Offering quality and creativity, this collection provides our customers with the wide range of materials and décor/finish combinations they need to deliver sophisticated, stand-out and on-trend projects that are timeless and elegant.”

www.polyrey.com

