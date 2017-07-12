Floor Lamp Design – Chocolate Design collection.

Food as inspiration and a modular design, such as the Rubik cube, were the elements that led Chilean industrial designer Pedro Pablo Herrera Daniel to create his Chocolate Design collection.

The Chocolate Lamp is the first product developed with the modular concept in mind.



The lamps are made of thermoformed acrylic, using a laser cut technique. The base and the vertical structure are made of black and white metal.

The Chocolate Lamp is composed of 6 backlit modules with RGB LED ribbon, which provides light in more than 10 different shades and intensities. The design aimes to provide warmth and joy to homes.

A hanging lamp and a wall fixed version are in the stage of development.



In March 2017, the design was awarded with Bronze by the ePDA (European Product Design Awards) in the category lighting, floor lamps. Previously, it was shown at IDS Toronto in January 2017, as part of the Studio North show.

The chocolate collection also features coffee tables and cabinets. These products are made of wood with a plastic laminate finish or of metal, painted with electrostatic color.

Pedro Pablo is the founder and director of Pelo HD design studio. With offices in Santiago de Chile, the studio is dedicated to the creation of new product design concepts. His team is made up of interior and fashion designers, all sharing the company’s collaborative approach.

Furthermore, the company offers furniture manufacturing for retail and interior design projects. Independent projects, such as the chocolate line, are becoming part of their portfolio.

In addition to “Chocolate”, Pelo HD is working on the creation of two new product lines, also related to food: “Honey” and “Beer”.

Photo credit: Maria Imagenes