DOCK HOUSE Restaurant, Praha.



Redesign of a restaurant specializing in steaks and aged beef.

From the original “boat” interior we only kept wooden ceiling and beams and gave the floors new coat of paint.

The oak furniture wooden elements stand out thanks to monochrome interior, including the gemstone of the restaurant – Dry Ager – where the meat matures.

The only colour elements that lit up the whole area are gold insides of the pendant lamps. The front wall is decorated with original graphic by Jakub Šejvl that refers to the origins of steaks.



Architect mar.s architects – out of eart.h architecture

Chair Ton Merano

Dry aging fridge Dry Ager

Lamps above the counter Albertina London Loft no. 2S

Photos courtesy BoysPlayNice

