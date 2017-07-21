Retail Design Expo expands on rebook demands.

Exhibitor rebook continues for the fourth edition of Europe’s leading annual event for innovation and inspiration in retail design, marketing, visual merchandising, architecture and shopfitting.

The event returned to London Olympia last May and hosted thousands of visitors including retailers and brands from 64 different countries globally, proving to be an international gathering point for the retail design industry.

Market-leading suppliers, from global players to innovative smaller suppliers, were present at the show covering every aspect of the in-store journey, attracting 95% of the top 20 UK retailers, from which 22% came from the fashion, footwear and accessories sector, followed by 17% representatives from the grocery, supermarkets and food and drinks industry.

In its aftermath, exhibitors have been praising the show, and the quality of the visitors who came. Many exhibitors have already confirmed their return to Retail Design Expo 2018, including 100% Group, Alrec, Arken-pop International, Blackheath Products, Ceramiche Caesar, CJ Retail Solutions, Design4Retail, ICON, International Decorative Surfaces, JPMA, LG Hausys and Linney Group to name but a few.

“Retail Design Expo 2017 gave us a fantastic opportunity to engage directly with some of the world’s biggest brands and retailers. To be able to understand their challenges face-to-face, and offer solutions, is invaluable; having a presence at the show provides a forum where current and potential clients feel open to exploring new ideas,” says Adam Paget, head of UK and Ireland sales at Contra Vision.

Design group Quinine was a newcomer to Retail Design Expo this year, choosing to sponsor one of the design and branding theatres which was adjacent to its stand. “As it was our first experience of this world we didn’t set any hard targets because we didn’t know what to expect,” says agency found Ian Johnston. “But from every way I look at it, it is all very positive: from helping to galvanise our own team, to networking, to meeting new clients and to reminding existing clients what we do. I was amazed how powerful the theatre content was… and by how engaged audiences were.”

Retail Design Expo 2018 expands to meet exhibitor demand

To accommodate the demand for exhibitors wanting larger stands, plus new exhibitors wanting a piece of the action, Retail Design Expo is growing and expanding onto the Grand Hall Gallery, a majestic area benefitting from lots of natural light that will provide a stunning backdrop to the fabulous products and solutions on display.

The dates for Retail Design Expo 2018 have been announced as May 2nd & 3rd.

About Retail Design Expo

Retail Design Expo is the specialist retail design and branding event from Reed Exhibitions bringing together the very finest exponents of retail design, visual merchandising, branding and in-store experience. It is a clear reflection of how the retail and branding sectors are responding to the increasingly discerning consumer.

Showcasing solutions from designers, architects, shopfitters and specialist contractors, it focuses very clearly on innovation and inspiration in retail design, marketing, visual merchandising, architecture and shopfitting. Retail Design Expo encompasses additional features such as an outstanding Conference and Workshop Programme, Designer Pavilion, the Innovation Trail and Awards, Student Awards, VM Christmas Market, VM Christmas Awards and Roundtables.

Retail Design Expo is co-located with RBTE and Retail Digital Signage Expo.