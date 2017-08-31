Missguided opens second store in Bluewater shopping centre, Kent.

Missguided has opened its second standalone bricks and mortar store at the Bluewater shopping destination in Kent.

Situated in the shopping centre’s lower Rose Gallery, the 16,200 sq ft store has been designed by Dalziel & Pow and has been conceived to bring the brand’s online expression to life.

Social media stands at the heart of the store which is designed to create a two-way conversation with Missguided’s 18-35 year old connected customers. Floor to ceiling digital screens stand at the entrance and above the cash desk to display the latest campaigns, while an in-store shoe boutique is situated at the rear of the store.



As with the website hundreds of new product lines will be added to the store each week. Mirror-finish columns, sparkly terrazzo-effect flooring and pink neon signage add to the glamorous effect, and the presentation is cleverly mirrored on either side so customers have the same high-impact experience when approaching from any direction. The Central Stage within the entrance area allows for a high impact VM statement: in place of Westfield’s much-photographed monster truck, Missguided Bluewater once more breaks VM boundaries with a large-scale banana installation.



Unique to the Bluewater site is a carnivalesque ‘house of mirrors’ effect, in which the digital content reflects on the mirrored ceiling, as if continuing infinitely. The effect is a magical, illusionistic fairground feel that Missguided’s customers will be excited to explore. In the fitting room, infinity mirrors meet a Miami pool party theme, complete with palm trees wallpaper and playful emoji signage. Dalziel & Pow’s design disrupts the layout of conventional retail by creating lifestyle sets that encourage exploration and social media sharing. These flexible fixtures allow for rapid transformation of the store environment, synchronised with the latest campaigns and trends. To keep energy levels high creative VM pieces ensure insta-worthy surprises throughout the entire customer journey. Playing with scale, contrasting materials, colour, light and shadow throughout the store makes for a theatrical and photogenic experience.



The “Shoeniverse” returns here as an anchor department, following it’s popularity in Missguided’s first store. This is the next step in Missguided’s journey from successful online retailer to global leader for rapid fashion. As its store footprint grows, each iteration of the this concept will keep consumers guessing by featuring new unexpected elements with the ambition to remain always surprising and pioneering.

by AN shopfitting magazine no.140 ©