Retail Café Cha Bei Macao

Designed by San Francisco-based hospitality firm Puccini Group, Cha Bei’s concept is as comforting and light as the cuisine served, created to bring people together in an airy and high-spirited setting.

In the heart of Galaxy Macau’s resort destination lies Cha Bei, a 5,500 sq ft, open space where shopping and dining unite.

A 56-seat cafe, floral shop, tea lounge and bar (even a kitchen designed for hosting cooking and baking classes) are all wrapped into one, offering passersby a place to grab some noodles with tofu … From the main shopping corridor, the tea culture-inspired cafe has grand visibility and myriad options.

The entryway gives way to tasteful display cases filled with custom cakes and ice cream, while a retail area offers a curated mix of books, teas, treats, accessories, and floral arrangements. A variety of seating options cater to any dining need: a quick bit from the cafe, a sit-down experience in the main room, or a cup of tea while sitting in the lounge.

The design of the newest space to debut along the promenade shops is whimsical with complementing elements that add dimension.

A pastel color palette with peaches, greens, and blues takes charge, vintage teaware brings home the theme of the space, and large graphics add a playful and stylish touch. Custom banquettes, dining chairs with pops of color, “tulip” chairs, and blush-colored sofas comprise the seating areas, which are enveloped in a contemporary and luxurious lighting scheme.

The walls are showstoppers: mint-like green tiles cover one wall where delectable desserts are sold, vertical paneling adds a sophisticated look, and large graphics, like three-dimensional flora, project from the surface in the floral shop.



