FLORIM CERSAIE 2017.

“Lifestyle. Art. Project.” is the chosen title for Florim’s Cersaie. Five days at the Gallery in Fiorano Modenese and at Bologna Fiere (Hall 15 | Booth C1-D2) showcasing the Group’s latest products.

From 25 to 29 September, Cersaie is Made in Florim, with a packed programme of events hosted over five FLORIM DAYS (from Monday 25 to Friday 29 September) and three FLORIM NIGHTS (Monday 25, Tuesday 26 and Wednesday 27), animated by the irresistible sound of a fantastic, internationally acclaimed Italian singer.

Nek will be on stage, sharing his passion because, as the song lyrics go “Quando l’amore esplode nella quotidianità di una cassa toracica diventiamo l’eccezione: UNICI” (“When love explodes within an ordinary, everyday ribcage, we become the exception: UNIQUE”). UNICI is the title of his latest album, for you, at the Florim Gallery.

For the whole week, the exhibition spaces of the Florim Gallery – largely renovated for the occasion – open their doors for a preview of the latest collections from the Group’s various brands (Floor Gres, Rex, Casa dolce casa – Casamood, Cerim and FLORIM stone), with offerings ranging from traditional uses to the world of interior design.

“Lifestyle. Art. Project.” is the leitmotif that sums up the 2017 edition: Lifestyle indicating the pursuit of beauty that becomes a way of life. Art indicating a tool for communication and musical expression during the Made in Florim evenings. Project indicating the design studies that precede and inform product creation. Florim Gallery, in welcoming leading commercial clients and companies from around the world, complements the company’s presence at Bologna Fiere (Hall 15 | Booth C1-D2), with an exhibition space covered in its entirety with large size tiles.

The company, which has always inspired the most innovative trends in the sector, recently inaugurated a new 4.0 integrated factory in the province of Bologna, equipped with pioneering, highly-automated technology for the production of large ceramic slabs. The new facility – spread over a covered area of more than 55 thousand square metres – is a boost to the existing plant, reflecting the company’s commitment to continued investment in large sizes (up to 160×320 cm with thicknesses from 6 to 20 mm), which paid off in 2016 with an Honourable Mention at the ADI Compasso d’Oro awards.

Florim innovations on show at Cersaie include the introduction of the new 120×280 cm size – an addition to the existing 120×240 cm for covering the full height of interior walls – the 120×120 cm size with a specific surface for outdoors and commercial public spaces – practical for large-scale architectural projects – and the 60×240 cm which creates unusual plays on volume. In addition to these proposals are the 20×20 cm ad 20×30 cm sizes with 20 mm thickness, designed for new uses such as the flooring of large public spaces subject to extremely high stresses.

The combination of research and innovation, excellence and manufacturing culture is once again the real show-stopper that makes Florim stand out at Cersaie.

www.florim.it