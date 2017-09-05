Masquespacio designs Doctor Manzana’s second store.

Masquespacio just finished the design for Doctor Manzana’s second store, specialized in smartphone repairs and gadgets, located in the University district from Valencia.



The history from Doctor Manzana and Masquespacio started during the summer of 2013 when their founders Fran and Reyes commissioned the creative consultancy to redesign their brand and create their first point of sale. Being the brand specialized in reparations of mobile phones and smartphone cases, above other accessories for smartphones, the brand reinvention focused mainly on the 54 degrees angle of touch screens.



That angle was applied both to the brand as well as to the interior design, besides four different colors: green and blue as a reference to the doctor, salmon for the fashionistas and purple for the geeks. Metal on the other hand adds an industrial touch that reminds us of the laboratories.



For the second store Masquespacio sought to maintain the brands’ identity already marked during the first project, offering a new custom-made design that could be recognized by Doctor Manzana’s actual clients and at the same time propose a completely different design for this new point of sale.

Thereby we can still recognize the 54 degrees angles, colors and materials, but giving more importance to the metal finishes. Above, compared with the first store, additional elements have been added to propose a better service related to storage and the change of the kind of products on sale.

To be highlighted is the space that will serve for workshops and talks, that is completely separated from the store and includes the Doctor Workshop high stool chair designed by Masquespacio and that will be the first official product sold directly through Masquespacio below their sub-brand Mas Creations*.

*More info about the Doctor Workshop chair and Mas Creations can be delivered additionally.

Masquespacio is an award winning creative consultancy created in 2010 by Ana Milena Hernández Palacios and Christophe Penasse. Combining the 2 disciplines of their founders, interior design and marketing, the Spanish design agency creates branding and interior projects through a unique approach that results in fresh and innovative concepts rewarded with a continued international recognition by media specialized in design, fashion and lifestyle trends. They have worked on projects in several countries like Norway, USA, Portugal, Germany and Spain. Actually they are working on different hospitality projects in Valencia and Spain, above Germany.

Client: Doctor Manzana

Design: Masquespacio

Photography: Luis Beltran

Surface: 54 mq

Materials:

Paint: Montó

Lighting: Designed by Masquespacio, local production

Tables, shelves and decoration: Designed by Masquespacio, local production

High stool chairs: Designed by Masquespacio, local production