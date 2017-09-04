MOLARI Optical Store Pesaro.



Studio IDEA signs the restoring project and the equipment of the historical optical store Molari in Pesaro downtown.

Transparency and lighting effects characterized Molari store with elements incorporated on the walls, such as a game of bright structures both hard at the same time. The glasses are beautiful objects and small artistic pieces, and the designer want to let them float in the light.



Crystal transparency and mirrors represented the ideal solution to make slighter the visual impact of the large benches. In order to avoid damaging the wall structure hosts glazed displays inside bright niches. The wooden wenge drawers units, steel groove/handle, are suspended at wall.

The evocative vaulted place with sunglasses collections presents a play of parallel tops emphasizing the inspirational ideas of the project: a mix of structures and displaying elements. The complex refurbishment has been accomplished in record time by experienced designers and professionals: only four weeks of closing time.

Marcello Gennari founds his architectural office IDEA in 1982. He designs commercial and residential areas, strongly believing that an appealing place interacts with the emotions. He follows a model convinced that a charming place instills serenity. His projects add functionality and quality to any industrial realizations.

