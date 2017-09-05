OKIO Eyewear Boutique Guatemala City.



This optometry store features large openings on the façade shaped like a pair of cat’s eye glasses.

Called OKIO, the store is freestanding in a shopping plaza where the eye-catching façade acts as a giant billboard, allowing customers to see through the storefront, and let in the natural light.

A large circular ‘oculus’ skylight serves to light to the interior complemented by spotlights focused on the merchandise. A custom display bar and cashier stands underneath the skylight at the center of the space. The store contains a retail area, exam room, restrooms and storage.



The eyewear is arranged on display system of adjustable white metal shelves attached to floor-to-ceiling wood dowels. The natural color of the wood contrasts the cool white of the walls, forest-green millwork, the pastel-green terrazzo tiles and tropical plants from the exterior garden.

Mirrors of different shapes and sizes reflect the different shapes in the ceiling and façade, creating a play of geometry throughout the store.

Location Guatemala City, Guatemala

Designer Taller KEN

Lead Architects Gregory Melitonov, Ines Guzman

Area 80 sqm

Photos courtesy Byron Marmol, Marcelo Gutierrez

by AN shopfitting magazine no.140 ©