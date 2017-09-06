ALESSA Jewelry Store Guatemala City.



Located in the Fontabella Mall, Alessa showcases unique pieces from different collection in an enticing environment.

This jewelry store designed by Taller KEN Studio features soft contoured surfaces which envelope the customer.

Because the project is located in a hectic commercial shopping center, the goal was to create an “inner reality” where the customer feels enveloped in the space and is able to explore different worlds and focus on the small scale of the objects on display.

Customers are greeted with a central display island which appears to emerge from both the ceiling and floor. A tapestry of frayed rope and brass tubes serves as a backdrop to a long display counter of natural wood with pastel-green accents.

The material palette was chosen to create an atmosphere which would connect with the young clientele of the brand. To achieve a youthful, feminine feeling, soft curves and fabrics are contrasted with golden reflective elements. Pastel colors are contrasted with organic textures and natural materials such as plywood, linen and rope.

The store contains a retail area, offices, restrooms and storage. The jewelry is displayed in custom furniture, designed by the architects and produced by local craftsmen.

The ‘crystal cave’ is a space where the customer steps through a narrow door into a mirror-paneled room and can play and touch crystals and spiritual objects.

Client Alessa Designs

Location Zona 10, Guatemala City

Designer Taller KEN

Area 85 sqm

Photos courtesy Victor Martinez

Taller KEN, founded in 2013 by Gregory Melitonov and Ines Guzman, is a New York and Guatemala based architecture practice focused on playful design with social and cultural relevancy. Works of the studio range in scale from mixed-use development, commercial and residential projects, to exhibition and installation design. The firm recently received the New York, New Practices Award from the AIA, which “recognizes and promotes new, innovative and emerging architecture firms. Gregory and Ines previously worked for Pritzker Prize laureate Renzo Piano as part of the design team for the Whitney Museum of American Art and the headquarters building for the High Line park in New York City.

by AN shopfitting magazine no.140 ©