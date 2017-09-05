VUARNET opens first Paris boutique.



French sunglass brand Vuarnet opens the first boutique in the heart of Paris at 28 rue Boissy d’Anglais.

This is the location where Roger Pouilloux, the optician who co-founded the brand invented the legendary Skilynx lens. The boutique’s design pays homage to Vuarnet’s roots with 1960s inspired furniture, natural wood with blue, white and red details, and a Wall of Fame, highlighting the brand’s illustrious ambassadors along with a who’s who of Vuarnet fans through the years. Vuarnet’s full collection is showcased in the shop, including the brand’s iconic styles as well as the very latest designs,

At the heart of the boutique is a special mineral glass lens presentation where shoppers can view Vuarnet’s entire range of mineral glass lenses and learn about their superior optical clarity, protection and durability. The transalpine Company, which belongs to NEO Investment Partners, focuses its business on export trade. The aim is to increase the brand in Europe, USA and Brazil, laeter addressing it onto the Asian market.

by AN shopfitting magazine no.140 ©