Leave your business to ARKEN

Experience and productive flexibility to support a creative project.

An excessive shopping experience for a young and ambitious brand. An innovative brand for young and dynamic people who love sneakers.

The designer of a store often has to face such question: “Who carries on my project? “. Thanks to its productive flexibility and its latest investments on high machinery performance, Arken can follow closely architectural firms and design studios. “I found listening and professionalism in this company in welcome my project realized for my Customer”, the designer Vincenzo Del Signore, head office of the Studio “Creazioni DSV”, states. “The key was to integrate the new product lines of the company with sculptural shop fitting accessories”, he adds.



SHOPFITTING TO SUPPORT YOUR BUSINESS

Shopfitting can really make the difference in an entrepreneurial project, it is functional to display different commodities and it strongly influences the end-user purchase, enhancing and adding value to the product being sold.

When the designer and the manufacturer work in team, they succeed and achieve goals creating a strong, recognizable store. The result is an Urban setting inside the store SNEAKER ADD+, using the Cage Line, a vertical shop-fitting system, with a black metal structure and natural wood accessories, extremely functional in the display of sportswear and casual clothing. In order to better show the sneakers on suspended plinths, white wall systems and colourful acrylic elements, produced by Arkengraf (a Company of Arken Group), have been used. The tailored counter combines the latest materials with the natural ones, such as wood.

The strength of Arken, which has been producing and delivering keys in hand-shops for more than twenty years, is to foresee customers’ needs and provide a full service. Its experience and curiosity have led Arken to be the partner of professionals in the realization of unique, trendy and recognizable stores.

by AN shopfitting magazine no.141 ©