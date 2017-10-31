ASICS opens its largest state-of-the-art Flagship Store on London’s Regent Street

Store opening forms part of business strategy to drive consumer connections through physical and digital interaction.

Featuring all four ASICS brands under one roof for the first time, the state-of-the-art retail space will bring to life the ASICS ‘Sound Mind, Sound Body’ philosophy.

ASICS, ASICS Tiger, Onitsuka Tiger and Haglöfs will now all be sold in one retail space. Providing a 360-degree offering for consumers, the store will showcase how ASICS can be part of every area of their lives and open a new channel for the brand to reach a wider variety of shoppers.

The brand has made a multi-million Euro investment in the 840m2 store at a time when ASICS brand stores continue to show accelerated growth with an 18% increase of sales in ASICS’ own brand stores featuring its latest store concept and apparel sales significantly up. The Regent Street space is one of many new openings as part of a drive to create more physical brand stores in major city centres, including Berlin, Paris, Amsterdam, Tokyo, New York.

The stores provide valuable space for ASICS to demonstrate its versatile product offering in each category, as well as a place to position the four brands side by side.

In a rapidly changing retail landscape ASICS is meeting the challenge by developing its business to create deeper consumer connections through brand stores, elevated shop-in-shop systems at retail partners and an improved e-commerce platform. These elements will serve to create a seamless integrated physical and digital brand experience across all touchpoints, to lead the way in building a relationship with ASICS customers.

Alistair Cameron, CEO ASICS EMEA, “Our world is changing rapidly and our business is growing alongside this to become a leader in creating valued consumer connections. This store represents a statement that we are one brand that can deliver products for an active lifestyle and through our digital communities, apps and consumer interaction we will also inspire people to move, and enjoy the physical and mental benefits of exercise.”

The new approach offers consumers a fully integrated, holistic sports environment brought to life in an innovative and elevated shopping experience where both the mind and the body are stimulated. The ‘Sound Mind, Sound Body’ ethos of the brand will be consistently channelled through the use of living plant installations, sustainable products, natural wood finishes, LED lighting, and technology, as well as a complimentary juice bar and in house DJ.

The state-of-the-art concepts within the store are a reflection of the innovation that has been at the heart of the brand since its inception. Enhanced features will improve customer interaction, brand elevation and retail presentation. Details include a unique state-of-the-art ‘robotic shoe delivery system’ which will revolutionise staff interaction with customers allowing them to order product to be delivered to the shop floor. Alongside this are four ASICS MOTION ID areas, using sensors to capture consumer’s natural posture and style of movement when running. Intuitive robotic arms placed in the shop window and kinetic lighting running parallel to the shop floor with different colours pulsating at the same pace as the heart rate of a 100m sprinter also feature.

Over the next three years ASICS aims to grow from 26 stores to over 140 brand stores across EMEA.

Scott Wakefield, Direct to Consumer Director ASICS EMEA, commented: “Our new Regent Street store is a beacon for the ASICS DNA. Through the innovative retail space consumers can physically interact with the brand witnessing the technology, breadth of product and ‘Sound Mind, Sound Body’ philosophy. We will take all of the positive elements of this state-of-the-art offering and translate it through further store openings across the globe, as well as, our shop-in-shop and e-commerce platforms. Direct to Consumer represents a strong part of the ASICS future and this is just the start.”

Coinciding with the flagship store launch, ASICS unveiled its most significant marketing initiative in 25 years –launching a new global brand message, identity, retail concept and integrated brand activation across the globe– kicking off in London. The ‘I MOVE ME’ creative is being unveiled initially across London through a creative activation, OOH and in stadium signage at the IAAF World Championships in Athletics – of which ASICS is an official partner. Launched in July ahead of the global campaign ‘#IMoveLondon’ is the first of many local manifestations of the I MOVE ME initiative – an expression to inspire a new generation of people to move themselves more to achieve the physical and mental benefits of exercise.

In-store highlights include:

Unique robotic shoe delivery system at the heart of the store for consumers to see working live and autonomous robotic window displays

Kinetic lighting installations that move to the beat of a 100m sprinters heart rate

Complimentary healthy juice bar

Digital touchpoints; inform the customer about the products

ASICS MOTION ID: a clever base analysis that selects the best running shoe for each consumer’s profile

Mannequins and hangers in the store are designed from recycled materials

In-house DJ booth and frequent ‘product customization artists’ to connect to the lifestyle audience.

www.asics.com

by AN shopfitting magazine no.141 ©