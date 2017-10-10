VM and Experiential Retail are of growing importance in modern retail says Retail Design Expo steering panel.

Retail Design Expo 2018 steering panel members, who advise on all aspects of this ever-growing show, gathered in London last week to discuss and provide their views on the key issues facing their businesses and the industry as a whole.

Some of the discussions that took place included changing consumer behaviour, the importance of experiential retail, and the growing significance of VM in modern retail. The panel also contributed with ideas for speakers and topics for the seminar programme of next year’s Retail Design Expo, taking place on 2nd -3rd May 2018.



“It was great to get feedback from our steering panel on this year’s event, plus their new ideas on how to move forward next year. It is rare that we have the time for such a long discussion with retailers, brands and trade associations in one place, and we’re looking forward to implementing some of their suggestions,” says event manager Sarah Adams. “It’s always good to get such insightful comments, and especially when they come from a group so committed to making Retail Design Expo even better for both exhibitors and visitors alike. Their contribution is one of the key things behind Retail Design Expo being an event shaped by the industry, for the industry.”

The dates for Retail Design Expo 2018 are May 2nd & 3rd. For more information visit www.retaildesignexpo.com

