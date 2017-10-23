Desire of autumn – one shoe leads to another …



Dear Readers,

after a few years we will point the attention to the footwear world suffering the bad moments in sellout.

The introduction of IT technologies as trade on line, has an important role, even though this is not the unique trouble for the deflating situation of the sector. The forthcoming Autumn engages many companies to be ready against the new season. In order to acquaint with you, we have selected some companies of the sector focused on different consumers.

Essentially we asked them for three questions:

1. What products will focus on your Autumn/Winter Collections?

2. Do you have any retail initiatives in view of the Autumn/Winter season?

3. What are the supports, such as training course, in store coaching aand guidelines supplied with the point of sales such as window displaying and sales techniques?



Starting from NaturalLook, our historic customer, which supplies with several important brands on the footwear sector. With a history dating back to 1774, BIRKENSTOCK is a real exception in a sector often characterized by short-term trends. Over the years it became one of the top five brands of global footwear, even the most famous German brand worldwide. Design icon, lifestyle or health product, despite of its numerous focusing aspects, the brand has a basic concept by supplying with quality footwear, traditionally long lasting, eco-sustainable and carefully handmade.

BIRKENSTOCK is distributed in Italy by NaturalLook S.r.l. in Bolzano based.

We had the pleasure to interview the Head of Communication Mgr Birkenstock, Mr Pino Dal Lago:



1- The A/W 2017 Birkenstock Collection is mainly characterised by closed shoes in addition to new models with ever growing success between the operators of the sector and the public. We boast on the classic two-straps Arizona Sandal and the Boston Sabot –in the classic versions- that were realised in the Sheepskin version lined with soft lamb skin. To complete the offer we cannot but mention the Birkenstock legswear collection adding new segments as functionality and quality.

2- We usually focus and schedule the retail plan in the fist half of the year, as most of the Birkenstock Collections are focused in spring and summer periods. This Autumn we are planning a special Pop-Up event called “BIRKENSTOCK BOX”. This is a travelling project with the installation of a custom-made container that will be placed within famous concept stores in different countries worldwide. In Italy, it will be on stage in Milan, at Corso Como no.10, mid-September simultaneously with the Fashion Week.

3- We created a suitable handbook for window dressing guiding on the most look and techniques particularly for Birkenstock footwear display. In the past, we distributed a practical paperback –named Sales Trainer- which summarize the features of the various models and materials used, providing with frequently asked questions to the sales staff. In addition to institutional materials and multi seasonal materials such as signs, brand markers, displays, shoppers, etc, for the sales points, we provide with seasonal material such as window displays, posters and stickers.

We transfer the same questions to the Managing Director of LoriBlu, Mrs Annarita Pilotti:



1- We boast on a wide selection and thanks to a large research on design, about heels and materials, we can cover all the topics and the needs that every woman meet in her life. Among the most trendy shoes of the forthcoming season we can suggest the shoes with fur: décolleté, ankle boots and sneakers orned with colourful lapin. They are quite fashion and ironic, absolutely a must have such as the sandal with high velvet heel with lapin pompons. We pointed on wisteria colors in addition to the classic tones. Wisteria tone is a particular color and more beautiful when enhanced with Swarovski stones.

2- In September, as usual, our boutique in Milan will comply with the Vogue Fashion Night and we will plan an instore event dedicated to our clients. As for new openings we are considering any occasions in Italy and abroad.

3- Internally we boast on a professional staff devoted to the management of single brand stores, which coordinates and manage all the commercial and promotional activities of the boutiques. Our sales employees are constantly followed on their work, as well as the participation to training courses and coaching seminars for this specific activity. Regarding shop windows, visuals and commercial activities we scheduled an integrated plan, well defined and coordinated by the retail managers of our headquarter.

Thence, we let Mr Stefano Peruzzi (CafèNoir, Vice president) to speak.

CafèNoir, the leading Italian brand specialised in footwear, accessories and since some season dealing in clothing also, inaugurated last April 14, its first single store in the heart of Rome, an ideal location to consolidate its presence in the Italian territory. Close to Piazza Venezia and Fori Imperiali, the newest Boutique, just on a surface of 100 sqm, forevarn a compulsory landmark for the most loyal customers of the Tuscand brand, but also for those who will be captured by iconic proposals in plein sight within the four wide shopwindows faced onto Via IV Novembre no.118.

A captivating layout which skillfully combines classical historical elements of the Capital to modern materials in order to enhance the latest collections of accessories and women’s and men’s clothing. The travertine flooring, the peculiar stone of Rome, and the large ceiling with lining vaults, will host whote the exhibition on white base with black elements, in a sequence of shelves and transparent plexiglass to foster the product. Whole the lighting system uses last-generation, energy-saving LED for a greater lighting efficiency. Thanks to the oriented spotlights placed on the ceiling and luminous strips carefully inserted into the shelves, the CafèNoir Boutique is very bright with products highly emphasized. The unmistakable CafèNoir image strategically fits into a spectacular historic building inside one of the most prestigious areas of the city and in one of the most commercial streets of the capital, right next to the Palace of the Province, in a mix of excellence and Italian Style. The CafèNoir project born in 1992 with a clear aim that is to create fashionable collections, where creativity and marketing-oriented business strategies integrate themselves creating products with an excellent quality price ratio. This philosophy gives rise to a constant growth of the brand both for brand awareness and brand reputation.



By now the brand counts 2,500 multibrand outlets throughout Europe, no 14 singlebrand stores in Italy and a prevision to open 10 new single brand store within the current year. In fact, the opening in Rome which adds the latest of Dusseldorf in Germany, represents the continuation of a global development aimed to consolidate a capillary growth of the Tuscan single brand stores.

1- For the A/W 2017/2018 collection the focus for CafèNoir stands the footwear sector. We have always the honour to understand the latest trends and deliver them quickly with high quality products at competitive prices. Bag collections are very successful also, and lately we encountered satisfaction with apparel sector, we launched about two years ago. As for the footwear sector, the coming winter season forecasts the “trunks” with square heels, the lace-ups and the men’s cut derby. There will also be the most dynamic and casual women boots, in leather with laminated effect, and often decorated with removable fur inserts designed for elegance and personality. The must have in the fabrics will be the velvet available in various colors, even in the brightest colors, such as blue and purple, both for knee boots and captivating trunks with jacquard work heels or with decors also for sporty footwear. About colors, we can declare the indisputed star of winter will be black, but also grey tones and anthracite but warm tones such as taupe and plum. Special attention is to be paid to the younger target: the Glam Sticky CafèNoir, that are Velcro fastening accessories to be fixed to some footwear and bags collections. In practice, it will be enough change a sticky to have a new style: glamorous, rocker or maybe more military.

2- We are inaugurating 3 or 4 stores per season and we should confirm this trend also for next season. Our goal is to open outlets in well focused centers and honest partners, with the maximum output.

3- The single brand hannel hasa dedicated marketing staff, sales persons and customer care assistants to meet the specific needs of each partner. Supporting tools begin during the project or restyling period and all the brand identities such as signs and graphics updated every season change.

Before the opening of the store, the owner with the sales staff follow training course held both in the headquarter and inside the CaféNoir store. The training course focuses on all main contents such as product and visual merchandising, management of the sales point and dedicated Internet Tecnologies, marketing and loyalty, turnover and refresh of the products and sales techniques.

by AN shopfitting magazine no.141 ©

A cura di Paolo Zanardi XT Retail