

KYR locks for furniture: the new key with folding metal key cap, wich can be completely personalized – new finishes.

Securital starts the distribution of the catalogue regarding its production of KYR locks for furniture in wood, metal, plexiglas and glass.

In this catalogue are presented variations about “grandi classici” and improvement in the design of the range, as for example, the new flat front plate of the cylinder lock.

Special attention has been sent to the finishes.

Are highlighted the new finishes we believe very interesting for architects and interior designers, placing at their creativity, locks made in Italy with the care and passion which sets us.

The KYR locks program improves with the new folding metal key cap (mod.reg.).

This key cap of a very clean an linear design can be offered with different galvanic fishes and painted colours thereby meeting the requests of those customers who want to be different.

The customer at last can show the key of his furniture program as his own key.

To complete the personalization, the key cap has been studied to insert, on one side, a resin sticker with, in relief, the logo of the producer or his final customer, respecting the requested colours.

The resin sticker can also be supplied neutral without logo, coloured or transparent.

The resin sticker can be replaced by a wood veneer respecting the one used to build the furniture of that serie.

The key cap can be supplied free from any sticker so that the producers can fix what he want, leather for example.

The new key cap extend of 12mm, from the locks, when is folding.

Securital can also supply special locks, with antidrilling protection and or with protected keys, which on request can include locks and cylinders for furnitures and doors.

Electronics locks with pin code or Rfid Mifare technology can be at your disposal. Hinges to be installed without holes, for panel from 4 to 6mm and with different finishes can be supplied from us.

In our web site we are tried to show as better as we could all the above products. At your disposal we remain to try to solve your needs.

www.securital.it

by AN shopfitting magazine no.141 ©