TELLI Bio-Boutique Almaty, Kazakhstan

Telli is the only organic boutique and concept store in Almaty, Kazakhstan, which unites world trends in the sphere of beauty and health.

The brand, created in 2008 by Asel Tasmagambetova, successfully channels a unique idea of a conceptual organic boutique, which not only caters to a particular and discerning client, but furthermore, aesthetically pleases in communication, design and service.

The 850 sqm flagship store is home to exquisite taste and luxury products, presented in both concept stores in Almaty and Astana, where clients can immerse themselves in the brand emotionally. This year, Telli has undergone a global reconstruction of both the flagship store in Almaty and the brand, representing five areas today.

The interior design for Telli was inspired by Almaty itself, which is also known as the “City of Apples”. Apple trees are of great importance to locals here and the designers worked with this concept by making the apple tree a key symbol of the design.

The large, wooden oak feature found within the space is representative of an apple tree and is supposed to connect different spaces of the boutique such as the shop with relaxation areas and the gallery. Just like the tree connects these distinct areas, it also becomes an abstraction in itself, as it is made out of individual elements or branches that become one tree, giving the space more of an organic feel.

Meanwhile, the locally-sourced wood was used to aesthetically tie all these varying elements together in harmony, accented by splashes of brass trimmings and natural stone flooring spanning throughout.

Inspired by nature, the project was to support the natural feel of the products that Telli stocks, while also respecting its surroundings. Combined, these directly mirror the deeper brand values Telli likes to associate itself with by being precursors of all-things organic, all-natural and honest.

by AN shopfitting magazine no.141 ©