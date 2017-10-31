Back To Homepage
Visual Wine Shop, a new and modular wine displaying system

📅31 ottobre 2017, 14:14

Wine Store Design, situated in the Veneto Region, is a Company designing and manufacturing modular and illuminated display systems, lamps, furniture and fittings for wine shops and bars, pubs, taverns, modern cellar show-rooms. The Company will attend at the Cosmofood Exhibition, to be held in Vicenza from November 11 to 14, and they will present their new products such as the backlit display system for bottles in laser cut, hand crafted and powder finishings as corten, raw metal, bronze, copper and so on.

visual wine shop modular wine displaying system

The modular units are available in three sizes to display 12, 18 or 24 bottles. Various accessories make the system more effective: price holders of two different heights and powder coated top plat chalkboard finish.
www.winestoredesign.com
by AN shopfitting magazine no.141 ©

