Banker Wire’s Woven Mesh Transforms Panels that Stylishly Conceal Storage.

Banker Wire, a leading manufacturer of woven and welded wire mesh for architectural and industrial applications, presents an architectural woven wire mesh pattern known as SJD-21.

This mid-fill square weave is an intricate mesh, intentionally woven to appear irregular—made possible by over a century of Banker Wire’s weaving experience. SJD-21 comes in a variety of materials such as brass, bronze, copper and stainless steel.



“This particular weave is rather distinct in comparison to the majority of what we typically produce,” explains Harrison Horan, Vice President of Banker Wire. “However, we’re seeing that many designers and clients are drawn the beauty of the perceived random pattern of SJD-21, yet they still appreciate its controlled motif.”

While the mesh can be used in a wide variety of applications, SJD-21 was recently installed within an Italian leather goods boutique in New York City’s upscale SOHO neighborhood in a creative manner. For an expansive set of screens, Robert Nassar Design opted to utilize the mesh as decorative cladding over a bronze–colored metal laminate. The perimeter trim is a simple stainless steel angle iron, fastened to the substrate using countersunk screws, with custom handles to open and close the doors. The result is a custom-fabricated screen harmonizing time-honored sophistication with cutting edge chic.

“As with any high-rent neighborhood, our SOHO client needed to effectively utilize every inch of floor space,” says Robert Nassar, Founder, Principal and Creative Director of New York-based Robert Nassar Design. “Rather than serving as just a screen, our panels are actually five independently hinged doors that stylishly conceal storage. Store patrons are often surprised to realize that such an alluring backdrop works dual roles. Banker Wire helped turn a mundane function into a fashionable asset.”

The purposeful and irregular appearance of SJD-21 gives a rare look to this boutique as the natural light from outdoors and the warmth of the interior lights reflect off its surface. The stainless steel of the woven wire mesh complements the richness of the wood and the leather goods that fill the store.

“Banker Wire proved an invaluable partner in our project from the very beginning and that partnership lasted every step along the way,” said Nassar. “They reviewed our drawings to better understand our design goals. They provided control samples. They cut goods to custom sizes to meet our needs. They met our tight schedule and offered competitive prices on products of the finest quality.”



Banker Wire

Banker Wire is the world’s leading manufacturer of woven and welded wire mesh for architectural and industrial applications. With the most modern and productive mill in the U.S., Banker Wire provides custom-weaved material for any aesthetic on any scale – from intricate design highlights to expansive building facades. Founded in 1896, Banker Wire’s manufacturing expertise has been refined for more than a century, bringing unmatched customization, quality, and service to customers. State-of-the-art grid welding equipment provide a wide variety of wire alloy, spacing and diameter configurations, trimmed or untrimmed.

Architectural Woven Wire Mesh

Pre-crimped woven wire mesh is constructed of individual wires that are crimped prior to being woven together on a loom. Pre-crimping the wires provides a much higher degree of control during the weaving process. This allows for far more intricate and interesting patterns, as well as unique customization, to meet the vision of the designer. Banker Wire has refined and innovated its crimping process more than any other manufacturer, delivering more than 8,000 different spacing, diameter, and crimp combinations, plus endless customization options. As a result, Banker can make any woven wire mesh pattern imaginable – manufactured to specify for any project type.

Robert Nassar

Robert Nassar, Founder, Principal and Creative Director of New York-based Robert Nassar Design, established his well-regarded presence in contemporary design through extensive corporate, retail, hospitality and residential work. Fluent in both interior and product design, his business philosophy is to keep pace with current trends while embracing classic looks that speak to the specific needs of each client. Though adept in a wide range of styles, the company is best known for clean, unadorned designs that subtly play with color and texture. Nassar is currently an Adjunct Associate Professor of Interior Design at Pratt Institute. His work at Pratt has included serving as thesis juror at Pratt, a position he has also filled for The New School’s Parsons School of Design in New York.