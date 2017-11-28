BEHF Architectes designed Wein & Co

Close to the St. Stephen’s Cathedral in Vienna, the popular Austrian bar and restaurant chain Wein & Co has opened a new branch.

The reason for completely renovating the already existing catering area of a Gründerzeit building was the possibility to extend the company to three levels and to modernize them. On an area of 800 square metres, BEHF architecturally implemented the motto “WINING DINING SHOPPING” by creating a spacious suite of rooms as well as a distinctive ambience.



Frescos with sensuous Renaissance and Baroque motifs—nymphs, satyrs, and Bacchus, the god of wine—emphasize features of the restaurant area, while a dynamic lighting adds to this effect. This area is designed in the style of a brasserie featuring soft benches and armchairs covered with Pinot-coloured velvet that contrast with the raw and blank room shell. Here, the motif of the mirror, which is an important element of furnishings in traditional brasseries, was exceeded. Stramineous mirrors correspond to the colour of lamps that were specifically designed for this architectural project. The mirrors’ reflections let the harsh contours of the room dissolve, while, in combination with the colours of the seating furniture, referring to red and white wine as well.



On the upper floor, there are various function rooms for wine tastings. Since these rooms appear unpretentious, almost plain, due to cement floors and unrendered grey walls, the offered products optically come to the fore even more. As the building’s central elements that connect all floors, two striking spiral staircases break through each of the three levels and open the premises towards the top, displaying the “gods in heaven”. Serving as a link between the different levels and areas, the two stairways ensure that the levels merge smoothly.



As part of Wein & Co’s special sales concept, customers can buy wine in the exclusive shop located on the basement floor until 2 a.m. and directly enjoy it in the restaurant.

BEHF Architects from Vienna/Austria received two prestigious architecture awards for their project WEIN&CO: The German Design Award 2018 and the Iconic Awards 2017 in the category “Interior Winner”.

Data Sheet

Official name of the project: WEIN & CO

Location: Jasomirgottstraße 3- 5, 1010 Vienna, Austria

Area: 818 sqm

Client: WEIN & CO Handelsges.m.b.H., SCS, Autoallee 7/Top 25 2334 Vösendorf-Süd

Architects: BEHF Architects

Design and concept: Armin Ebner

Project Manager: Thomas Ehrenfried

Head of Design: Hugo Feisthamel

Planning: Sonja Bandini

Collaborators:

Lighting design: Desingbüro Christian Ploderer GmbH

Wall coating/foil technology: „2tec folientechnik & Design“

Planning of Furnitures: Wittmann Möbelwerkstätten GmbH

Curtains: Kohlmaier GesmbH

Spiral staircase: Krobath Metallbau

Photo credits/Photographer: Markus Kaiser

About BEHF Architects

BEHF Architects is one of Austria’s largest architectural firms. It was established by principals Armin Ebner, Susi Hasenauer and Stephan Ferenczy in 1996. The architects have executed a wide range of award-winning projects. The heart of BEHF Architects is the understanding of good architecture as a result of good communication. The architecture thus becomes an intricate part and message of the corporate client. The architects realize national and international projects with a particular focus on retail, refurbishment of heritage buildings, hotels, restaurants and residential constructions.